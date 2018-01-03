Taylor Swift Has Taken Up Falconry

Photo: Getty Images

When Taylor Swift isn’t busy secretly visiting her boyfriend in London, she apparently tries her hand at new hobbies — including falconry.

Swift recently went on a “woodsy excursion” to the Ventana resort in Big Sur, California, according to People. While there, the pop star stopped by the resort’s 90-minute falconry class. Naturally, she posed with a falcon perched on her outstretched arm, as seen in images shared on social media.

Taylor swift was seen in the falcon experience yesterday! She had spent a lot of time with birds there pic.twitter.com/uiVd8ICcWT — teffyswift (@teffyswift89) February 28, 2018

One falconry participant posted pictures of Swift with her new falcon friend, writing in the caption, “Another highlight of our California adventure, running into @taylorswift during our Falcon Experience in a Big [Sur]. She was sweet and ended up spending about 20 minutes with us and the majestic birds.”

We can only hope this means her next album will have a falcon theme.