Taylor Swift Has Taken Up Falconry

When Taylor Swift isn’t busy secretly visiting her boyfriend in London, she apparently tries her hand at new hobbies — including falconry.
Swift recently went on a “woodsy excursion” to the Ventana resort in Big Sur, California, according to People. While there, the pop star stopped by the resort’s 90-minute falconry class. Naturally, she posed with a falcon perched on her outstretched arm, as seen in images shared on social media.
One falconry participant posted pictures of Swift with her new falcon friend, writing in the caption, “Another highlight of our California adventure, running into @taylorswift during our Falcon Experience in a Big [Sur]. She was sweet and ended up spending about 20 minutes with us and the majestic birds.”
We can only hope this means her next album will have a falcon theme.