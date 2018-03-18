Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

First Look

In May, Chelsea Piers will open a gym in Downtown Brooklyn ($165 a month; 265 Schermerhorn St.).

1. Cardio: Life Fitness and Woodway treadmills, ellipticals, and steppers.

2. Lounge: A 4,000-square-foot workspace featuring four library-style tables and paintings by John Zinsser.

3. Café: Fresh & Co., serving Tex-Mex grain bowls ($9), hemp brownies ($4), and fresh-pressed pineapple-and-ginger juice ($8).

4. Studios: A dedicated Pilates room; a hot-yoga studio; a cycling room with software-enhanced bikes.

5. Strength training: Olympic squat racks; hammer strength; benches and barbells.

6. Training space: Wall-to-wall turf; a Queenax training machine used for TRX and boxing classes.

7. Pool: A 75-foot-long pool enclosed in glass walls with Aerobic Exercise classes and one-on-one instruction.

2x2: High-Design Seder Plates

That you’ll use past Passover.

Cheaper

Bowls: Watercolor Seder plate, $120 at etsy.com/sindstudio.

No bowls: Nicole Eisenman Seder plate, $140 at thejewishmuseum.org.

Pricier

Bowls: Isabel Halley Seder plate, $390 at isabelhalley.com.

No bowls: Corian Orange Seder plate, $216 at moderntribe.com.

Side by Side

Just-opened places where you can nap — one a wellness club, one a store.

Nap York

480 Seventh Ave.

Naps: Seven nap pods ($10 for 30 minutes) made with vegan leather and stocked with noise-canceling headphones.

Wares: A café serving baby coconuts ($11), fruit toast with raw honey ($6), and kale-and-quinoa Caesar salads ($9).

Extras: Vinyasa and Yin yoga classes (from $10); guided-meditation classes held thrice daily.

Casper

627 Broadway

Naps: Six mini-houses where customers can lie on Casper mattresses and listen to (simulated) birds chirping.

Wares: Bedframes (from $95); a mattress for 90-plus-pound dogs ($225); copies of Woolly magazine ($12).

Extras: Panels on sleep and wellness; VR workshops with the Future of Storytelling.

He Said, He Said

On March 13, Happy Socks founders Mikael Söderlindh and Viktor Tell opened a corduroy-clothes shop, The Cords & Co (160 Spring St.).

Mikael: Both of us love corduroy but could never find it consistently. One day I thought, No one “owns” corduroy.

Should me and Viktor?

Viktor: Off we went from there. Mikael: We built a corduroy wall in the store that has all our styles — like our indigo straight fit ($160) — in one place. If you want to buy a piece of good meat, you go to the best butcher in town. We want to be that butcher, but, you know, for corduroy.

Ask a Shop Clerk

In mid-February, singer Teyana Taylor opened Junie Bee, a ’90s-style nail salon in Harlem with Pop Rocks and airbrushed manicures (2330 Seventh Ave).

Why ’90s?

“Everyone who knows me knows I’m in love with the ’90s. In the salon, I have an actual subway car, covered in old-school-looking graffiti, with pedicure seats inside. We have all the poppin’ candies from the ’90s — Pop Rocks, Sugar Babies; the nail techs wear outfits designed by Dapper Dan and will do airbrushing (from $15) and crystals (from $100). Plus there’s vintage magazines, like Ebony and Word Up! Yesterday, I saw one in there with the Rock on the cover. I was like: ‘Why is the Rock up in here? That’s not from the ’90s.’ I put it in my own stash.”

Top Five

On April 12, Christina Bryant will open St. Frank, a homewares store that sells handmade objects from around the world, like fertility dolls and zhushed-up surfboards (373 Bleecker St.).

“I’m a 30-something single woman, and I give this fertility doll ($85), made by Ashanti women in Ghana, to all of my single 30-something friends.”

“This textile ($1,275), made by the Otomí of Mexico, has a deer and a rooster embroidered into it, representing luck and prosperity. We keep selling out.”

“This is a beaded-cuff bracelet ($275) made by Navajo artisans in New Mexico. The cross on it symbolizes one of their deities: the spider-god mother.”

“I love this throw ($225) — it’s made from Peruvian baby alpacas, whose hair is much softer than regular alpacas and doesn’t pill like cashmere.”

“We designed these boards (from $1,295) with Gary Linden, a famous surf shaper. Our fabrics are inlaid in the resin, but they can be surfed on too.”

