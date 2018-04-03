Everyone Over 70 on the Oscars Red Carpet Looked Amazing

Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

In 1962, Rita Moreno won an Oscar for her starring role in West Side Story. Fifty-six years later, she wore the same gown to the Oscars tonight. At 86 years old, Moreno looks stunning, and the dress fits like a glove. She’s not the only person over 70 who stole the show on the red carpet tonight. Scroll down for the best red-carpet looks worn by people who could be your grandparents.

Agnès Varda, age 89, in Gucci

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 89-year-old feminist French director understands that if you’re going to wear Gucci on the red carpet, the smartest thing to do is wear the brand’s silk pajamas, and man, did she wear them well.

Eva Marie Saint, age 93, in Landero

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

We could listen to Saint’s stories all night long. The actress and producer wore a dress with ruffled sleeves and a thick strand of pearls.

James Ivory, age 89, in Timothée Chalamet’s Face

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The Call Me by Your Name screenwriter showed his dedication to Hollywood’s sweetheart by wearing his face embroidered on his shirt.

Helen Mirren, age 72, in Reem Acra

Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Mirren walked the carpet dripping in diamonds.

Jane Fonda, age 80, in Balmain

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Olivier Rousteing’s first red-carpet collection, Fonda looks strikingly elegant. No surprise there.