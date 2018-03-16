The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: BFA/Getty Images

I love fashion parties! Here are this week’s highlights: Bella Hadid wore geometric culottes. Issa Rae drank Champagne in a cutout romper. And Bachelor fans will love an extravagant crown of red roses that someone wore to the Frick. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Comfiest: Blake Lively

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the launch of Tod’s exclusive capsule collection for Barneys New York.

Best Romper: Issa Rae

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

At the Veuve Clicquot Fourth Annual Clicquot Carnaval in Miami.

Best Black Dress: Kate Mara

Photo: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue/BFA

At Proenza Schouler celebrates the launch of their debut fragrance, Arizona, at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York.

Sparkliest: Elaine Welteroth With Nial Sloan

Photo: Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Frick Collection Young Fellows Ball in New York.

Best Underwear As Outerwear: Winnie Harlow

Photo: Billy Farrell/John Salangsang/BF/REX/Shutterstock

At the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump event in Los Angeles.

Best Denim: Alexa Chung

Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Superga x Alexa Chung launch event in Los Angeles.

Coolest Jeans: Paris Jackson

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump event in Los Angeles.

Best Ode to Clueless: Sian-Louise Pinnock. Best Monochrome Blue: Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At the launch of Wonderland magazine’s spring 2018 in London.

Prettiest Embellishments: Casey Fremont

Photo: BFA/BFA

At the Art Production Fund Gala in New York.

Best Patterned Culottes: Bella Hadid

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump event in Los Angeles.

Prettiest Embroidery: Malaika Firth

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At Tom Ford Beauty and Dazed to celebrate the launch of Tom Ford Extreme in London.

Best Gen-Z Yellow: Martha Hunt

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the launch of Tod’s exclusive capsule collection for Barneys New York.

Most Burberry-Obsessed: Coco Dotson and Breezy Dotson

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

At Nina García’s Inaugural Issue of Elle Party in New York.

Best Lip Color: Nichole Washington

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

At ArtLeadHER Presents ‘Her Time Is Now’ in New York, curated by Mashonda Tifrere.

Brightest Florals: June Ambrose

Photo: BFA/BFA

At the Art Production Fund Gala in New York.

Best Matching Set: Daniela Botero

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

At the Veuve Clicquot Fourth Annual Clicquot Carnaval in Miami.

Best Ode to Iris Apfel: Stacey Bendet

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates All Things Iris Apfel in New York.

Most Likely to Appear on The Bachelor: Emma Fredwall’s Headpiece (With Larry Milstein)

Photo: Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Frick Collection Young Fellows Ball in New York.

Most Colorful Fur: Chloe Sheng

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates All Things Iris Apfel in New York.

Best Mini Handbag: Savannah Blake

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At the launch of Wonderland magazine’s spring 2018 in London.

Most Voluminous Fur: Angela Frawley and Sarah-Louise Colivet

Photo: Madison Voelkel/BFA/REX/Shutters

At the Diptyque Pop-Up in New York.