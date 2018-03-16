The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love fashion parties! Here are this week’s highlights: Bella Hadid wore geometric culottes. Issa Rae drank Champagne in a cutout romper. And Bachelor fans will love an extravagant crown of red roses that someone wore to the Frick. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Comfiest: Blake Lively
At the launch of Tod’s exclusive capsule collection for Barneys New York.
Best Romper: Issa Rae
At the Veuve Clicquot Fourth Annual Clicquot Carnaval in Miami.
Best Black Dress: Kate Mara
At Proenza Schouler celebrates the launch of their debut fragrance, Arizona, at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York.
Sparkliest: Elaine Welteroth With Nial Sloan
At the Frick Collection Young Fellows Ball in New York.
Best Underwear As Outerwear: Winnie Harlow
At the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump event in Los Angeles.
Best Denim: Alexa Chung
At the Superga x Alexa Chung launch event in Los Angeles.
Coolest Jeans: Paris Jackson
At the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump event in Los Angeles.
Best Ode to Clueless: Sian-Louise Pinnock. Best Monochrome Blue: Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
At the launch of Wonderland magazine’s spring 2018 in London.
Prettiest Embellishments: Casey Fremont
At the Art Production Fund Gala in New York.
Best Patterned Culottes: Bella Hadid
At the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump event in Los Angeles.
Prettiest Embroidery: Malaika Firth
At Tom Ford Beauty and Dazed to celebrate the launch of Tom Ford Extreme in London.
Best Gen-Z Yellow: Martha Hunt
At the launch of Tod’s exclusive capsule collection for Barneys New York.
Most Burberry-Obsessed: Coco Dotson and Breezy Dotson
At Nina García’s Inaugural Issue of Elle Party in New York.
Best Lip Color: Nichole Washington
At ArtLeadHER Presents ‘Her Time Is Now’ in New York, curated by Mashonda Tifrere.
Brightest Florals: June Ambrose
At the Art Production Fund Gala in New York.
Best Matching Set: Daniela Botero
At the Veuve Clicquot Fourth Annual Clicquot Carnaval in Miami.
Best Ode to Iris Apfel: Stacey Bendet
At Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates All Things Iris Apfel in New York.
Most Likely to Appear on The Bachelor: Emma Fredwall’s Headpiece (With Larry Milstein)
At the Frick Collection Young Fellows Ball in New York.
Most Colorful Fur: Chloe Sheng
At Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates All Things Iris Apfel in New York.
Best Mini Handbag: Savannah Blake
At the launch of Wonderland magazine’s spring 2018 in London.
Most Voluminous Fur: Angela Frawley and Sarah-Louise Colivet
At the Diptyque Pop-Up in New York.