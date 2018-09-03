The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images

I love parties! Here are this week’s highlights, from Oscars after-parties to Paris Fashion Week fêtes: Angela Bassett channeled the ’70s. Lupita Nyong’o wore a backless dress. And Elle Fanning wore a pink bow like a shirt. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Backless Dress: Lupita Nyong’o

Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Best Two-for-One Dress Combo: Miley Cyrus

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

At the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

Best Winter White: Issa Rae

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

At the IMDb LIVE Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

Grooviest Pantsuit: Angela Bassett

Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Most Glamorous: Emma Roberts With Evan Peters

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/VF18/WireImage

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Most Creative Top: Elle Fanning

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu

At the Miu Miu after-show in Paris.

Best Cowboy Boots: Kate Bosworth

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Grand Marnier

At Grand Marnier’s new campaign launch in New York.

Most Dramatic Look: Ciara With Russell Wilson

Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Best Bag: Madonna

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Madonna’s MDNA

At the MDNA SKIN Counter at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.

Coolest Coat: Olivia Culpo

Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the Byredo x Off-White party in Paris.

Best Structured Look: Tamara Taylor

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

At the IMDb LIVE Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

Best Embellishments: Emily V. Gordon and Padma Lakshmi

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/VF18/WireImage

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Best Coats: Nikki Reed and Jaime King

Photo: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutters/Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutters

At the Ring Your Rep dinner with Jonathan Simkahi & Janet Mock at The Standard in Los Angeles.

Edgiest Romper: St. Vincent

Photo: Emma McIntyre/VF18/WireImage

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Best Statement Necklace: Nazy Nazhand

Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Yvonne Tnt/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At Artemis Council’s International Women’s Day dinner in New York.

No. 1 Cutout Enthusiast: Louisa Johnson

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At the launch of InterTalent Rights Group at BAFTA in London.

Best Pattern Play: Bettina Prentice

Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Yvonne Tnt/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At Artemis Council’s International Women’s Day dinner in New York.

Fiercest Cape: Candice Lake

At MATCHESFASHION.com and Bienen-Davis host a dinner at Paris Fashion Week.

Best Sequin Jacket: Abla Sofy

Photo: BFA/BFA

At FORWARD by Elyse Walker celebrates the end of Paris Fashion Week.

Prettiest Sheer Blouse: Giedre Dukauskaite

At the Givenchy World Tour Party in Paris.

Girliest: Linda Tol and Erika Boldrin

Photo: Alexandre Birman x mytheresa.com

At Alexandre Birman and MyTheresa.com host an intimate dinner in Paris.

Best Leopard: Leaf Greener

Photo: Darren Gerrish

At MATCHESFASHION.com and Bienen-Davis host a dinner at Paris Fashion Week.