The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love parties! Here are this week’s highlights, from Oscars after-parties to Paris Fashion Week fêtes: Angela Bassett channeled the ’70s. Lupita Nyong’o wore a backless dress. And Elle Fanning wore a pink bow like a shirt. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Backless Dress: Lupita Nyong’o
At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
Best Two-for-One Dress Combo: Miley Cyrus
At the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.
Best Winter White: Issa Rae
At the IMDb LIVE Viewing Party in Los Angeles.
Grooviest Pantsuit: Angela Bassett
At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
Most Glamorous: Emma Roberts With Evan Peters
At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
Most Creative Top: Elle Fanning
At the Miu Miu after-show in Paris.
Best Cowboy Boots: Kate Bosworth
At Grand Marnier’s new campaign launch in New York.
Most Dramatic Look: Ciara With Russell Wilson
At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
Best Bag: Madonna
At the MDNA SKIN Counter at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.
Coolest Coat: Olivia Culpo
At the Byredo x Off-White party in Paris.
Best Structured Look: Tamara Taylor
At the IMDb LIVE Viewing Party in Los Angeles.
Best Embellishments: Emily V. Gordon and Padma Lakshmi
At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
Best Coats: Nikki Reed and Jaime King
At the Ring Your Rep dinner with Jonathan Simkahi & Janet Mock at The Standard in Los Angeles.
Edgiest Romper: St. Vincent
At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
Best Statement Necklace: Nazy Nazhand
At Artemis Council’s International Women’s Day dinner in New York.
No. 1 Cutout Enthusiast: Louisa Johnson
At the launch of InterTalent Rights Group at BAFTA in London.
Best Pattern Play: Bettina Prentice
At Artemis Council’s International Women’s Day dinner in New York.
Fiercest Cape: Candice Lake
At MATCHESFASHION.com and Bienen-Davis host a dinner at Paris Fashion Week.
Best Sequin Jacket: Abla Sofy
At FORWARD by Elyse Walker celebrates the end of Paris Fashion Week.
Prettiest Sheer Blouse: Giedre Dukauskaite
At the Givenchy World Tour Party in Paris.
Girliest: Linda Tol and Erika Boldrin
At Alexandre Birman and MyTheresa.com host an intimate dinner in Paris.
Best Leopard: Leaf Greener
At MATCHESFASHION.com and Bienen-Davis host a dinner at Paris Fashion Week.