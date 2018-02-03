The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love parties! Here are this week’s highlights, from Milan Fashion Week to Paris, New York to L.A.: Zendaya channeled the Prohibition era. Janelle Monáe wore an amazing statement earring. And Angela Bassett wore the coolest fringe. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Ultimate Zoot Suit: Zendaya
At the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood party in West Hollywood, California.
Best Statement Earring: Janelle Monáe
At the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood party in West Hollywood, California.
Best Fringe: Angela Bassett
At the 2018 Gersh Oscar party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.
Most Twirl-Ready Gown: Tiffany Haddish
At the 2018 Gersh Oscar party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.
Sheerest Date-Night Turt: Caroline Vreeland
At the AQUAZZURA DISCO party in Paris.
Best Plaid Blazer: Aubrey Plaza
At the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood party in West Hollywood, California.
Prettiest Color: Sira Kante
At the H&M Studio show Dinner in Paris.
Best Leather-Leopard Combo: Laura Love and Josephine De La Baume
At the J Brand Dinner in Paris.
Most Ready to Disco: Jasmine Sanders With Cindy Bruna
At the AQUAZZURA DISCO party in Paris.
Most Glamorous Trio: Danai Gurira, Tessa Thompson, and Pom Klementieff
At the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood party in West Hollywood, California.
Most Classic: Elizabeth Olsen
At the 2018 Gersh Oscar party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.
Glossiest Leather: Cherry Tao
At Maison Kitsuné x NBA collaboration and America 5 compilation party in New York.
Best Ode to Bob Dylan: Eliza McNitt with Dylan Golden
At the Ruinart Champagne x New Museum Forever First Dinner in New York.