The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images

I love parties! Here are this week’s highlights, from Milan Fashion Week to Paris, New York to L.A.: Zendaya channeled the Prohibition era. Janelle Monáe wore an amazing statement earring. And Angela Bassett wore the coolest fringe. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Ultimate Zoot Suit: Zendaya

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka

At the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood party in West Hollywood, California.

Best Statement Earring: Janelle Monáe

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka

At the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood party in West Hollywood, California.

Best Fringe: Angela Bassett

Photo: John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

At the 2018 Gersh Oscar party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.

Most Twirl-Ready Gown: Tiffany Haddish

Photo: John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

At the 2018 Gersh Oscar party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.

Sheerest Date-Night Turt: Caroline Vreeland

Photo: German Larkin/German Larkin

At the AQUAZZURA DISCO party in Paris.

Best Plaid Blazer: Aubrey Plaza

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka

At the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood party in West Hollywood, California.

Prettiest Color: Sira Kante

Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the H&M Studio show Dinner in Paris.

Best Leather-Leopard Combo: Laura Love and Josephine De La Baume

Photo: Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the J Brand Dinner in Paris.

Most Ready to Disco: Jasmine Sanders With Cindy Bruna

Photo: German Larkin

At the AQUAZZURA DISCO party in Paris.

Most Glamorous Trio: Danai Gurira, Tessa Thompson, and Pom Klementieff

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

At the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood party in West Hollywood, California.

Most Classic: Elizabeth Olsen

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Gersh

At the 2018 Gersh Oscar party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.

Glossiest Leather: Cherry Tao

Photo: Ryosuke Miyai / TWELV Magazine/Ryosuke Miyai / TWELV Magazine

At Maison Kitsuné x NBA collaboration and America 5 compilation party in New York.

Best Ode to Bob Dylan: Eliza McNitt with Dylan Golden

Photo: Kelly Taub/BFA/Kelly Taub/BFA.com

At the Ruinart Champagne x New Museum Forever First Dinner in New York.