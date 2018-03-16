Nominees for the ‘Oscars of Fashion’ Named

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff/2017 Getty Images

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards are the awards that gave the world this Beyoncé hat moment and Rihanna’s naked dress. But the second most exciting part of the ceremony, besides watching the red carpet, is the nominees. The Council of Fashion Designers of America released their list of nominees for the prestigious awards last night.

Unsurprisingly, Raf Simons, who won multiple CFDAs last year, and Off-White’s Virgil Abloh are both nominated for Menswear Designer of the Year and Womenswear Designer of the Year. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are also nominated for two awards — Womenswear Designer of the Year and Accessory Designer of the Year — for their label, the Row.

The CFDAs also give out preannounced honorary awards each year. This year, Diane von Furstenberg, Donatella Versace, and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful will be honored. The full list of nominees are below:

Womenswear Designer of the Year Award: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs, Virgil Abloh for Off-White, and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for the Row.

Menswear Designer of the Year Award: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Virgil Abloh for Off-White, James Jebbia for Supreme, Thom Browne, and Tom Ford.

Accessory Designer of the Year Award: Paul Andrew, Stuart Vevers for Coach, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel, Irene Neuwirth, and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for the Row.

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent: Mike Amiri for Amiri, Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection, Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, and Sander Lak for Sies Marjan.

Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Diane von Furstenberg.

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Narciso Rodriguez.

Founder’s Award: Carolina Herrera.

Media Award: Edward Enninful.

International Award: Donatella Versace.