The Operations Director Who Used to Pay Rent by Selling CDs on the Street

Autumn Robinson, Director of Operations

How long have you lived in New York?

For about ten years. I grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and really focused my entire childhood on getting out of there and coming here. I remember telling my mom when I was about 10, I was like, “I am leaving. I will first go to a black college and then I am not coming back.” I ended up going to an HBC, Hampton University, and spent a summer interning in New York at MTV while selling CDs on the street.

Selling CDs on the street!

Yeah, I was leaving MTV one day in Times Square, and I walked by this guy trying to sell me his CD, and I was like, “I don’t have money, but I can sell them for you if you give me half of your profit.” So he said yes, and I did that, was able to pay my rent. He was a hip-hop artist.

Did he ever make it onto MTV?

No, he did not. His music wasn’t that good, by the way.

Lightning Round

Neighborhood: Harlem.

Roommates: Currently looking for one.

Dating? “You can say I’m single and ready to mingle.”

Last good book read: “I just reread The Alchemist, one of my favorite books.”

Watching: “The Chi and This Is Us — I almost fell apart after the Super Bowl episode.”

Style: “Laid-back chic. That’s all I’ve got for you.”

