Tom Brady Clarifies His Stance on Strawberries

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Tom Brady finally ate a strawberry for the first time last week — just about a year and a half after admitting to the Cut that he’d “never” tried the easily accessible fruit before. Now, the quarterback of the Super Bowl–losing New England Patriots has further clarified his stance on strawberries: He basically hates everything about them.

“I just don’t like them. At the end of the day, I just don’t like the taste,” Brady told People in a new interview. “I don’t like the smell, the texture or anything. It doesn’t really have to do with my diet, it’s just more of my preference, but somehow it got wrapped into my diet.”

Brady went on to vow to never quit that very same ultra-restrictive and “mostly vegan” diet. As I’m sure you remember perfectly, it entails never ingesting white sugar, caffeine, MSG, dairy, nightshade vegetables, olive oil, and more, and now we know he plans on sticking to it even when he doesn’t do sports anymore.

“I have times where we go out and there’s something delicious on the menu like a steak or a cheeseburger and it’s really good,” he told People. “I definitely will indulge in that. It’s not super often.”

There you have it, folks: Strawberries, not an indulgence (but gross). Steak, opposite of gross (but an infrequent indulgence).