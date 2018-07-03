Tom Ford’s New Beauty Collection Is the Definition of Extra

By

The never-subtle and always shocking Tom Ford continues to be exactly that and extra with his new beauty collection. The limited-edition Extrême collection introduces eye shadows and eyelash and brow tints that span the color spectrum, going beyond the usual blacks and neutrals.

Ford already showed what the Shadow Extrême eye shadows can do during the label’s New York Fashion Week fall 2018 runway show. Makeup genius Pat McGrath created intensely smoky, yet “simple” looks with them backstage. McGrath used variations of the line’s glittery black and gray shadows, but there’s much more to the range. There are 20 total eye-shadow shades ranging from turquoise to hot magenta to bright aubergine, with a choice of finishes: shiny or extra-shiny. Shiny shadows contain micronized glitter, while the extra-shiny are those with a foil finish.

The light-reflecting shadows are long-wearing and look like melted metal when applied. The brand also formulated the shadows with polymers to be water resistant. The chrome-finished single shadow compacts also feature the mark of great packaging: they have a mirror.

The brand also made four eyelash and eyebrow tints in unconventional colors like copper, blue, magenta, and teal. They’re similar to Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s Vinyl Couture colored mascaras, but the wand is thinner and easier to use and control when applying on brows.

The Extrême collection is available now. See below for the full range of shades.

Shadow Extreme TFX1
Shadow Extreme TFX1
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX2
Shadow Extreme TFX2
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX3
Shadow Extreme TFX3
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX4
Shadow Extreme TFX4
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX5
Shadow Extreme TFX5
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX6
Shadow Extreme TFX6
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX7
Shadow Extreme TFX7
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX8
Shadow Extreme TFX8
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX9
Shadow Extreme TFX9
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX10
Shadow Extreme TFX10
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX11
Shadow Extreme TFX11
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX12
Shadow Extreme TFX12
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX13
Shadow Extreme TFX13
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX14
Shadow Extreme TFX14
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX15
Shadow Extreme TFX15
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX16
Shadow Extreme TFX16
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX17
Shadow Extreme TFX17
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX18
Shadow Extreme TFX18
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX19
Shadow Extreme TFX19
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Shadow Extreme TFX20
Shadow Extreme TFX20
$36 at Neiman Marcus
Lash and Brow Tint TFX21
Lash and Brow Tint TFX21
$49 at Neiman Marcus
Lash and Brow Tint TFX22
Lash and Brow Tint TFX22
$49 at Neiman Marcus
Lash and Brow Tint TFX23
Lash and Brow Tint TFX23
$49 at Neiman Marcus
Lash and Brow Tint TFX24
Lash and Brow Tint TFX24
$49 at Neiman Marcus
Tom Ford Fall 2018

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission. 

Tags:

Tom Ford’s New Beauty Collection Is the Definition of Extra