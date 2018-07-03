Tom Ford’s New Beauty Collection Is the Definition of Extra

The never-subtle and always shocking Tom Ford continues to be exactly that and extra with his new beauty collection. The limited-edition Extrême collection introduces eye shadows and eyelash and brow tints that span the color spectrum, going beyond the usual blacks and neutrals.

Ford already showed what the Shadow Extrême eye shadows can do during the label’s New York Fashion Week fall 2018 runway show. Makeup genius Pat McGrath created intensely smoky, yet “simple” looks with them backstage. McGrath used variations of the line’s glittery black and gray shadows, but there’s much more to the range. There are 20 total eye-shadow shades ranging from turquoise to hot magenta to bright aubergine, with a choice of finishes: shiny or extra-shiny. Shiny shadows contain micronized glitter, while the extra-shiny are those with a foil finish.

The light-reflecting shadows are long-wearing and look like melted metal when applied. The brand also formulated the shadows with polymers to be water resistant. The chrome-finished single shadow compacts also feature the mark of great packaging: they have a mirror.

The brand also made four eyelash and eyebrow tints in unconventional colors like copper, blue, magenta, and teal. They’re similar to Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s Vinyl Couture colored mascaras, but the wand is thinner and easier to use and control when applying on brows.

The Extrême collection is available now. See below for the full range of shades.

