A Fashion-Retail Dream Team Opens a New Concept Store in Atlanta

In 2007, Sid and Ann Mashburn pooled their collective fashion-retail and editorial-savvy resources to open Sid Mashburn, their menswear flagship, in the Westside Provisions District of Atlanta. (Sid is an alum of Ralph Lauren, Lands’ End, and J.Crew, among others, and Ann was a former editor at Vogue and Glamour magazines.) Located in a great industrial building built around a courtyard near the railroad tracks, the space used to be a meatpacking and storage plant. Ann Mashburn opened her women’s store right next door in 2012, and the pair now have shops in Dallas, Houston, and Washington, D.C., plus a men’s shop in Los Angeles.

And back in Atlanta, they have just opened Mashburn, a new concept space next door to Ann’s store that offers home accessories, records, room fragrances, baby clothes (with their new label Kid Mashburn), and a lot more. I spied a set of what I thought were Astier de Villatte plates only to discover they were melamine. Genius! The secret to their success is that everything feels hand-picked and personal, a testament to their curatorial eye. The minute you enter any one of their stores, it’s a distinctly different shopping experience, one that has me coming back for more every time I visit Atlanta, which I did last month for my second mentorship at the Savannah College of Art and Design campus. And as my stay converged with the opening of the store, I thought it was great opportunity to have SCAD students participate in creating a story with me for “Design Hunting.” So I conferred with my friend professor Michael James O’Brien, and he asked some of his photography students to document the space. “Design Hunting” is proud to feature three of professor O’Brien’s photography majors in the B.F.A. program in Atlanta: Megan Benitez, Conrad Maxwell-Girod, and Jenny Watts.

Photo: Megan Benitez

Photo: Megan Benitez

Photo: Megan Benitez

Photo: Megan Benitez

Photo: Jenny Watts

Photo: Jenny Watts

Photo: Conrad Maxwell-Girod

Photo: Conrad Maxwell-Girod

Photo: Conrad Maxwell-Girod