Transgender Woman Sues Tinder After Her Account Is Deleted

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A transgender woman in Oregon is suing Tinder after her profile was removed from the app for “violating its terms of service.”

Ariel Hawkins says her account was removed soon after she edited her bio to say that she was a “preop trans woman.” The email informing her that her account had been deleted did not point to a specific term of service that she had violated. TMZ reported that Tinder “refused” to explain why Hawkins had been rejected from the app. She is now asking, in a lawsuit filed by Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas, for the app to stop discriminating against non-cisgender individuals in Oregon.

In 2016, Tinder rolled out a “More Genders” feature to allow people to self-identify as trans, among other gender identities. The page on their website about the feature reads, “No one will ever be banned from Tinder because of their gender.”

However, many trans people have said they’ve encountered similar problems on the app. Late last year, a tweet by trans Twitter user @Tahlia_Rene went viral after her account was banned for violating terms of service “in some way.”

What good does it do me to be able to put that I’m trans on tinder if I’m just gonna get reported and banned over it? All this is doing is incentivizing trans women to hide it and not put it in our profiles @Tinder — Tall-yuh 💋 (@Tahlia_Rene) December 3, 2017

Many responded to her tweet, sharing stories of other trans people who had been removed from the app, including YouTuber Kat Blaque. Blaque said “every single account” she had created had been deleted by Tinder. “At this point, it’s very, very, very hard for me to not believe that I am either being targeted by transphobic trolls or being banned because I’m trans.”

Tinder had not responded to the lawsuit as of publication.