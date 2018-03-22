Photo: Getty Images

We are never more blessed than when real-life Joe Biden and Onion Joe Biden converge — which is exactly what happened at an anti-sexual-assault rally on Tuesday, when Biden shared that if he and President Trump were in high school, he’d “take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

But forget high school — Trump is ready to rumble now. In a tweet sent at 5:19 a.m. on Thursday morning, he said that “Crazy Joe Biden” would “go down fast and hard, crying all the way” in a fight.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

On one hand, our reality is completely insane right now. On the other, selling tickets to this year’s septuagenarian Mayweather-McGregor fight is one lucrative way to clear the national debt.