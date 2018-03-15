Here’s Why Trump Had a Bunch of Leafy Greens in His Pocket

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Today, eagle-eyed viewers and also everyone else noticed that Trump appeared in public with a big ol’ clump of leafy greens sticking out of his jacket pocket.

What was happening? Yes, this is a man who holds his tie together with scotch tape and was once photographed in a mismatched suit, but accidentally using a bunch of arugula and raw kale instead of a pocket square? (Then again, he is reported to be eating more salads lately.)

There is, however, an explanation for this — and it sadly has nothing to do with “Rex, eat the salad”-gate.

Trump was welcoming Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny to the White House, and both leaders have shamrocks in their pockets for the visit. (Obama’s been photographed with a similar arrangement.) Later this evening, Kenny will present Trump with a bowl of shamrocks for the annual St. Patrick’s Day shamrock ceremony, a tradition that’s taken place since the Truman administration.

It’s just like that famous Irish blessing: May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may you give the Apprentice guy a bunch of pocket shamrocks.