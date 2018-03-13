Trump Reportedly Tried to Make Tillerson Eat a Salad

Photo: Getty Images

After Rex Tillerson was fired from his position as secretary of State on Tuesday morning, joining the other departed members of the Trump administration, the nation gathered to reflect on the occasion. We wondered what had happened. We shared our stories of being “Tillersoned.” We remembered the time Tillerson reportedly called Trump a “fucking moron.” And, of course, more stories about their working relationship emerged.

For instance, the Wall Street Journal spoke to sources who told them a story involving Trump, Tillerson, a meeting with the Chinese, and some uncomfortable salad drama:

Mr. Trump, in the midst of a five-country tour of Asia, grew concerned the untouched greens would offend the Chinese, according to people familiar with the matter. So he ordered Mr. Tillerson to start. “Rex,” he said, “eat the salad.”

Tillerson is said to have “laughed off the remark,” giving us the gritty reboot of “women laughing alone with salad” we never asked for.