Ulta continues to expand its in-store selection and compete for Sephora’s loyal customers. Last month, the beauty retail store started selling the cult-favorite online brand ColourPop, just like Sephora, and now it will stock more exclusive NARS Cosmetics products. While both retailers already carry NARS products, these exclusives are worth making a special stop at Ulta during your next beauty haul trip.

Ulta and Nars collaborated to launch a line of limited-edition liquid lipsticks and cheek palettes that are perfect for any makeup style. The Wanted Cheek Palettes include ten new coral, pink, and raspberry shades and two current shades, Taos (soft golden red) and Bumpy Ride (shimmering candy pink). Each palette contains six matte, satin, and shimmer shades for a subtle flush of color or a bronzed, beachy glow.

The first palette includes the shades Buzzed (matte coral), Unlimited (shimmering pale pink), Notorious (matte lavender), Kingpin (matte rose), Crave (matte bright coral) as well as Bumpy Ride. The second palette looks like if Anastasia Beverly Hills created a Modern Renaissance cheek palette. It includes Taos, PYT (metallic rose), Ambition (satin tangerine), Exposed (matte dusty rose), Penthouse (matte raspberry), and Queen (matte ruby).

For an easy look, NARS and Ulta made three Wanted Power Pack Lip Kits to complement the cheek palettes. Unlike other lip kits, these ones have two liquid lip colors, one of which is a limited-edition, instead of a liquid lip and liner. (Since the kits are minis, the wands are small enough to precisely line your lips.) Deciding which kit to buy is easy, because they’re conveniently paired according to undertones. There’s a Cool Nudes Kit (pale pinks), a Warm Nudes Kit (brownish pinks), and a Hot Reds Kit (blue-toned reds). The formula is non-drying, transfer-proof, and doesn’t settle into lines on the lips.

The cheek palettes are available March 8 and the lip kits are available March 18 at Ulta.

