Ulta’s Massive 21-Day Sale Includes Deals on Your Favorite Beauty Products

If you’re already thinking about how you’re going to spend this year’s tax return, consider treating yourself to Ulta’s massive spring beauty sale. From gentle cleansing wipes to precise and defining eyebrow pencils, the brand will have something for every beauty need during the 21 Days of Beauty sale. Each day Ulta will have a new promotion, with sales of up to 50 percent off and gifts with purchase. The next month will be like a joyous beauty-filled holiday advent calendar. Just be sure to mark your calendar with what days to shop.

While the 21-day event includes discounts on products like contour palettes, supplements, and makeup brushes, the ones worth purchasing include Murad’s Acne Clarifying Cleanser, which clears existing breakouts and prevents new ones, and Anastasia Beverly Hills’s thin Brow Wiz pencil, for precisely shaping and defining eyebrows. The MAC Cosmetics Prep & Prime Fix + spray is another must-buy that sets makeup and makes skin appear glowy, but not greasy.

You can take advantage of the promotions online and in stores now until April 7. Here are some of the 21 Days of Beauty products and which days they’ll be on sale:

March 18

Tarte Lights Camera Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte Lights Camera Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
$10 at Ulta
Philosophy Micro Delivery Wash
Philosophy Micro Delivery Wash
$14 at Ulta

March 19

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Finishing Powder
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Finishing Powder
$15 at Ulta
Benefit 24 Hour Brow Setter
Benefit 24 Hour Brow Setter
$12 at Ulta

March 20

PUR 4-In-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15
PUR 4-In-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15
$15 at Ulta
Clinique Three Step Skincare Kit
Clinique Three Step Skincare Kit
$10 at Ulta

March 21

Smashbox Primer Water
Smashbox Primer Water
$16 at Ulta
Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief
Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief
$10 at Ulta

March 22

Buxom Full On Lip Cream
Buxom Full On Lip Cream
$10 at Ulta
Clarisonic Mia 2
Clarisonic Mia 2
$119 at Ulta

March 23

Urban Decay Eye Shadows
Urban Decay Eye Shadows
$10 at Ulta
Exuviance Performance AP Peel
Exuviance Performance AP Peel
$39 at Ulta

March 24

Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner
Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner
$11 at Ulta
Philosophy Purity Wipes
Philosophy Purity Wipes
$8 at Ulta

March 25

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Compact
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Compact
$19 at Ulta
IT Brushes Serum Foundation Brush #131
IT Brushes Serum Foundation Brush #131
$12 at Ulta

March 26

Becca Backlight Priming Filter
Becca Backlight Priming Filter
$19 at Ulta
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Full Volume Mascara
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Full Volume Mascara
$14 at Ulta

March 27

Lorac Pro Contour Palette with Brush
Lorac Pro Contour Palette with Brush
$20 at Ulta
Sila Convertible Color
Sila Convertible Color
$13 at Ulta

March 28

Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner
Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner
$12 at Ulta
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair
$8 at Ulta

March 29

Benefit Rollerlash Super Curling & Lifting Mascara
Benefit Rollerlash Super Curling & Lifting Mascara
$12 at Ulta
Murad Acne Clarifying Cleanser
Murad Acne Clarifying Cleanser
$15 at Ulta

March 30

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick
Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick
$10 at Ulta
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Daily Prep Peel Pad
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Daily Prep Peel Pad
$23 at Ulta

March 31

Anastasia Brow Wiz
Anastasia Brow Wiz
$11 at Ulta
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herb and Rosewater
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herb and Rosewater
$9 at Ulta

April 1

Serovital
Serovital
$50 at Ulta
Bare Minerals Prime Time Foundation Primer
Bare Minerals Prime Time Foundation Primer
$13 at Ulta

April 2

Butter London Glazen Eye Gloss
Butter London Glazen Eye Gloss
$10 at Ulta
Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector
Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector
$17 at Ulta

April 3

Laura Geller Blush-N-Brighten
Laura Geller Blush-N-Brighten
$14 at Ulta
Strivectin Power Starters Tightening Trio
Strivectin Power Starters Tightening Trio
$45 at Ulta

April 4

Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick
Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick
$13 at Ulta
Dermablend Loose Setting Powder
Dermablend Loose Setting Powder
$14 at Ulta

April 5

Urban Decay Eye Shadow Primer Potion
Urban Decay Eye Shadow Primer Potion
$11 at Ulta
Juice Beauty Stem Cell Repair Boost Serum
Juice Beauty Stem Cell Repair Boost Serum
$39 at Ulta

April 6

Tarte Quick Dry Matte Lip Paints
Tarte Quick Dry Matte Lip Paints
$10 at Ulta
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
$28 at Ulta

April 7

Mac Prep & Prime Fix +
Mac Prep & Prime Fix +
$13 at Ulta
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
$12 at Ulta

