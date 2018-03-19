Ulta’s Massive 21-Day Sale Includes Deals on Your Favorite Beauty Products

If you’re already thinking about how you’re going to spend this year’s tax return, consider treating yourself to Ulta’s massive spring beauty sale. From gentle cleansing wipes to precise and defining eyebrow pencils, the brand will have something for every beauty need during the 21 Days of Beauty sale. Each day Ulta will have a new promotion, with sales of up to 50 percent off and gifts with purchase. The next month will be like a joyous beauty-filled holiday advent calendar. Just be sure to mark your calendar with what days to shop.
While the 21-day event includes discounts on products like contour palettes, supplements, and makeup brushes, the ones worth purchasing include Murad’s Acne Clarifying Cleanser, which clears existing breakouts and prevents new ones, and Anastasia Beverly Hills’s thin Brow Wiz pencil, for precisely shaping and defining eyebrows. The MAC Cosmetics Prep & Prime Fix + spray is another must-buy that sets makeup and makes skin appear glowy, but not greasy.
You can take advantage of the promotions online and in stores now until April 7. Here are some of the 21 Days of Beauty products and which days they’ll be on sale:
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.