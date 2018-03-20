The Latest on the Cut

8 mins ago

Did You, Too, Get Your Ears Pierced at Claire’s?

Looking back at the accessories store that defined the late ’90s.

14 mins ago

30 Previously Unseen Balenciaga Designs Will Go on Display This Week

The Cristóbal Balenciaga Museum celebrates 50 years since the designer left his eponymous fashion house.

5:01 p.m.

Melania Trump Knows What You Think of Her Cyberbullying Project

The First Lady is “aware” of the criticism she’s been receiving.

5:00 p.m.

Here’s a New Lipstick Made Specifically for Aries Signs

It matches the sign’s fiery personality.

4:53 p.m.

These Ballet Flats Just Made It to the MoMA

Repetto is now in the museum’s permanent collection.

4:36 p.m.

Are You Ready for Sean Penn’s New Novel?

“Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff” is about an assassin who sells septic tanks, and maybe President Trump?

4:25 p.m.

Here’s What’s Wrong With the So-Called Anti–Sex Trafficking Bill

While many celebrities have given PSAs in support of SESTA, sex workers say the bill will endanger them.

4:12 p.m.

NARS’s New Highlighters Are Extra Gleamy

Glow up some more.

3:51 p.m.

The 5 Biggest Trends This Spring

From the new fashion sneaker to Kanye-approved sunglasses.

3:35 p.m.

Ben Carson Formally Blames Wife for $31,000 Dining Set

He also testified that she picked it out for safety purposes.

3:19 p.m.

What’s Going on With Cynthia Nixon and Christine Quinn?

The former City Council speaker and one-time mayoral candidate called Nixon an “unqualified lesbian.”

3:15 p.m.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is an International Scrunchie Shopper

Scrunchies make the best souvenirs.

3:11 p.m.

Everlane Is Coming for Your Underwear Drawer

They’re launching a seven-piece collection on March 26.

3:08 p.m.

What Would a World Designed by Women Look Like?

As more women rise to power in the architecture world, we’re starting to find out.

2:33 p.m.

I’m Obsessed With These Affordable Faux Flowers

They start at $6.

2:19 p.m.

Former Playboy Model Sues to Speak About Alleged Trump Affair

Karen McDougal’s suit was filed days before Stormy Daniels’s highly anticipated 60 Minutes interview.

1:39 p.m.

Judge Temporarily Blocks Strictest Abortion Ban in Country

This comes the day after Mississippi made it illegal to get an abortion after 15 weeks in most cases, including rape and incest.

1:33 p.m.

Selena Gomez’s Yacht Video Aims to Debunk the ‘Beauty Myth’

The earnest caption appears to be a response to paparazzi photos.

1:22 p.m.

Area Monarch Reportedly Gets Mean After ‘Several Martinis’

Queen Elizabeth reportedly called Camilla Parker Bowles a “wicked woman” one night after a few drinks.

12:27 p.m.

See This New Fashion Campaign Starring Britney Spears

Wearing denim-on-denim, of course.