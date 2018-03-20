I’m Obsessed with These Affordable Faux Flowers

By

Fake flowers often look shiny and cheap, but Urban Outfitters just launched a collection that has won me over. The range is impressive: You can choose from over 20 varieties, including eucalyptus, cherry blossoms, and big trendy monstera leaves. The details are realistic: No corny water droplets here. They’re not too perfect, the stems aren’t weirdly enormous (a common problem with faux blooms), and when you touch them, they’re soft rather than plastic-y. Oh, and they start at $6. Scroll ahead to start plotting your own artificial Freakebana arrangements.

Faux Peony
Faux Peony
$6 at Urban Outfitters
Faux Cherry Blossom
Faux Cherry Blossom
$6 at Urban Outfitters
Faux Bite Your Tongue
Faux Bite Your Tongue
$24 at Urban Outfitters
Faux Lorax
Faux Lorax
$24 at Urban Outfitters
Faux Bottle Brush
Faux Bottle Brush
$24 at Urban Outfitters
Faux Morning Sunrise
Faux Morning Sunrise
$24 at Urban Outfitters
Faux Poui Branch
Faux Poui Branch
$24 at Urban Outfitters
Faux Palm Leaf Pair
Faux Palm Leaf Pair
$36 at Urban Outfitters
Faux Giant Monstera Leaf
Faux Giant Monstera Leaf
$50 at Urban Outfitters

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

