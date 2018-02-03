Please Admire This Russian Senator’s Enormous Flat-Top

Please Admire This Russian Senator’s Incredible Hair

Valentina Petrenko
Valentina Petrenko Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Valentina Petrenko is a Russian senator with seriously intense hair. Her giant flat-top defies gravity, and blowdryers.

On Thursday, Alex Bruce-Smith, an associate news editor at Pedestrian Daily, tweeted several photos of Petrenko’s mile-high looks. As the tweet spread, many began to wonder: is that brunette tower a massive wig?

According to Petrenko, it is not. “I’m so tired of answering those questions,” the career politician told Echo of Moscow in 2015. “I just have curly hair. I lift it upwards with some hair pins, that is all.”

Speculation on Twitter, however, continues to run rampant. And so do photos of Petrenko; seemingly every half hour a dazzling new image of the hairdo is unearthed. And yet a key question remains. Hey Valentina, can you show some of us how exactly you use those bobby pins?

