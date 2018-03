The Latest on the Cut

11:49 a.m.

Here’s What Happens When You Call the Balenciaga Hotline

The brand invites you to play a game of 20 questions.

10:50 a.m.

Watch the Valentino Runway Show Livestream

Enjoy!

10:31 a.m.

SNL Celebrates This Year’s Worst Behavior in Entertainment With ‘The Grabbies’

The Handiest Actor and Most Open Robe categories can go either way.

Yesterday at 4:06 p.m.

Kylie Jenner Shows Stormi Webster’s Face for First Time

She’s adorable.

Yesterday at 3:29 p.m.

Messy Hawk Love Affair Plunges NYC Park Into ‘Chaos’

After a quick stint in rehab, a female hawk returned home and discovered her mate had been cheating on her.

Yesterday at 1:52 p.m.

Little Girl Mesmerized by Michelle Obama Portrait Thinks She’s ‘a Queen’

And she wants to be a queen, too.

Yesterday at 1:50 p.m.

Watch the Sonia Rykiel Runway Show Livestream

Enjoy!

Yesterday at 12:17 p.m.

Stoneman Shooting Survivor Demands Trump ‘Listen to the Screams of the Children’

“We want Americans to stop being afraid of demanding our politicians to take action.”

Yesterday at 11:44 a.m.

The Case for Apolitical Fashion

Loewe and Undercover make it convincingly.

Yesterday at 11:15 a.m.

Roy Moore Begs for Money to Fight His Victim’s Lawsuit

He attempts to win over donors by citing his anti-women and anti-LGBTQ stances.

Yesterday at 10:12 a.m.

Everyone Looked Incredible at Janelle Monae’s Ultimate Power Brunch

Brunch club members included Lupita Nyong’o, Rosario Dawson, and Tessa Thompson.

Yesterday at 9:25 a.m.

Why Oscar Attendees Will Be Wearing an Orange American Flag on Sunday

The fight against gun violence will be making an appearance at this year’s Academy Awards.

Yesterday at 9:00 a.m.

The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week, Day 3

A master class in pattern-mixing.

Yesterday at 6:20 a.m.

Watch the Altuzarra Runway Show Livestream

Enjoy!

3/2/2018 at 7:42 p.m.

How Far is Hollywood From Achieving Equality?

A handful of female nominees does not signal an end to Hollywood’s history of exclusion.

3/2/2018 at 6:43 p.m.

On the Ground With the Parkland Teens as They Plot Their Revolution

The strategy sessions that built an anti-gun movement out of trauma in one week.

3/2/2018 at 6:04 p.m.

With #AskMoreOfHim, Men in Hollywood Pledge to Hold Each Other Accountable

David Schwimmer, David Arquette, and Matt McGorry helped form the new group.

3/2/2018 at 6:00 p.m.

The Best 37 Oscars Lipsticks of All Time

You can still buy Angelina Jolie’s shade right now.

3/2/2018 at 5:59 p.m.

Breaking: Trump Has Been Occasionally Eating Salads

He hasn’t been seen eating a burger in two weeks!

3/2/2018 at 5:44 p.m.

Please Admire This Russian Senator’s Enormous Flat-Top

It defies logic. And gravity.