Every collaboration Virgil Abloh touches seems to turn to gold. The Off-White designer’s first Nike collaboration is currently reselling for thousands on eBay, and Abloh’s previous capsule with Warby Parker sold out almost instantly. Expect no different when it comes to his latest venture, this time with Sunglass Hut.

The capsule collection, which quietly debuted during the fall 2018 show, includes three unisex styles: a slim ’90s-inspired rectangle frame, a curved cat-eye, and a larger oval frame style for those who refuse to submit to the siren call of tiny sunglasses. All three styles will come in the tortoiseshell and black colorways, but of course we have a special affinity for the millennial pink pair.

They’ve been available through pre-order since March 1, but you can officially purchase all three frames starting tomorrow. Should you want to try them out in the flesh, you can find them in Sunglass Hut and Off-White locations globally. Scroll below to see the styles and more images from the campaign.

