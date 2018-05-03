Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of March 5

Tomorrow, Mercury and Venus both enter Aries. With Mercury, your language becomes energetic and your thoughts move forward. Your words don’t need to find balance; they only need to move. With Venus, your desire starts to sharpen — feel it grow tired of waiting, and ready itself to act.

Aries

If you feel your muscles fill with a crackling energy, if you feel your mind swell with wisdom as clear as the morning, this might be a good time to think about the days ahead. You have the clarity of vision to see all the way to the horizon, and you have the clarity of energy not to be afraid of what you see. Will you keep going on this path, or will you change course?

Taurus

It’s good to live in a world full of texture and touch, but this week, you might let yourself float a little. You might give yourself over to dreams. Other people can look at you with sharp and ungenerous eyes sometimes, but you aren’t defined by what they think they can see. You have a bright energy that nobody else can own.

Gemini

Remind yourself this week that you deserve a good life, no more and no less than anyone else, and you owe it to no one to make a case for this. You don’t have to keep all your virtue on constant display. You don’t have to prove your worth through endless toil or endless fear, though there are people who will ask this of you. You’re allowed to believe in joy for no reason at all.

Cancer

This week, your goal doesn’t need to be to keep the world in a perfect winter stasis. Sometimes growth looks like green buds on the trees, and sometimes it looks like loss, at first. You can’t hold tight to everything, not even your stories, not even your memories, and that’s okay. Your task right now is just to stay in motion, and to keep your heart true.

Leo

There are so many ways to imagine a world beyond isolation. You can forge some new connection with the people in your life, or you can rediscover some bright link to your ancestors, or you can discover some other, more surprising kind of love. This week, you can decide what truths you’ll recognize and who you’ll stand in solidarity with.

Virgo

If the world seems to go foggy this week, if it becomes hard to know which voices to trust, you can still trust your own curiosity. When nobody else is there to offer directions, when nobody else is offering a story that moves you, you can be your own guide. You can refuse to be lied to, and you can refuse to lie to yourself. You know who you are, and you already know the way.

Libra

You’ve lived through so much heartache, and your wisdom has deepened, glowing quiet and silver in the night. You can see the world clearly, and you can see the possibilities available to you. Still, try to remember that you’re allowed to desire unwisely, too. You’re allowed to want more than you think is prudent. You know the limits of this world, and you understand its edges, but let yourself imagine a place beyond.

Scorpio

There’s so much you carry on your back with you, just in case you need it, and even for you, it gets tiring. You can be brave and wild and free, but you can’t be everything you need, and you don’t have to be. It’s not a week for doing battle with every bad feeling, or for trying to change your whole history. It’s just a week to let yourself be a little soft when you need to be.

Sagittarius

You already know that you don’t have to look to anyone else to tell you who you are, but it might be worth reminding yourself of that this week. It’s so hard and so rare to be known truly, and there’s such loneliness in imagining that you might never be really seen. This can make you imagine some need to change, to become simpler. This week, don’t let yourself off so easy. There are truths that you have to find for yourself, that no one else can tell you.

Capricorn

This week, if you feel self-doubt creeping up on you, you can brush it out of your head gently. Know that you’re on the right path now, though it isn’t an easy one. Know that you’re doing what you can. Let yourself be, for now, undistracted. You don’t have to square off against your own worst feelings. You can focus, instead, on the work that you love, and the work you need to do.

Aquarius

Even when you’re building a necessary new world, you’re allowed to enjoy your time. Even when you’re struggling to string your days together, you’re still allowed to rest. You can take a nap in the afternoon, doing nothing productive with the daylight, just watching it stream quietly through your window. You’re doing what you can, and your job isn’t only to save the world from disaster. You’re here to experience sweetness, too.

Pisces

This week, try to trust yourself. It’s a week to believe in your own dignity, to break rules with a brave smile and a clear heart. You know the shape of the world you move through, and you can recognize goodness when you hear its sound, like a bird call, like a river, like an echo in the mountains. You’ve gathered all the clues you need, and you’ve pieced a story together. You don’t have to keep gathering answers forever; there are truths you already know.