What Is H&M Going to Do With $4.3 Billion Worth of Unsold Clothes?

Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Good news! There’s a massive sale going on at H&M. Bad news! It’s because they have $4.3 billion in unsold clothing. The New York Times reported today that the fast-fashion giant has a worryingly large pile of unsold clothing, especially in a rough, rapidly changing, retail climate.

In its quarterly report on Tuesday, the Swedish retailer revealed their mass of unsold clothing. The remaining clothing is a result of steadily declining sales over the last several months. The initial drop in sales was after two decades of growth, including 2,700 new stores. But this could be a sign that the H&M bubble has popped, at least a bit. The CEO says the excess inventory is because they were expanding both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. Critics say — well — it just wasn’t selling. This is what happens when you create so many clothes that a town in Sweden can use the defective products as an energy source, replacing coal.

H&M’s plan, according to the Times, is to get rid of the clothes via a sale and then slow expansion in stores, focusing on increased e-commerce instead.