Why Is Everyone Freaking Out Over Kate Middleton’s Fingers?

The Daily Mail is currently trying to push what might truly be the most absurd theory about anyone in the royal family: That Kate Middleton’s fingers are “almost exactly the SAME length.”
The tabloid first published the theory about the Duchess of Cambridge’s digits nearly a week ago, but the story didn’t pick up until early Monday morning when the Daily Mail dedicated a major portion of its front page and two entire inside pages in today’s paper.
On the front page is a close-up of the Duchess’s fingers with a box drawn around them, which clearly disproves the claim the tabloid trying to make.
At least the internet is having fun mocking the theory.