Why Is Everyone Freaking Out Over Kate Middleton’s Fingers?

Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Daily Mail is currently trying to push what might truly be the most absurd theory about anyone in the royal family: That Kate Middleton’s fingers are “almost exactly the SAME length.”

The tabloid first published the theory about the Duchess of Cambridge’s digits nearly a week ago, but the story didn’t pick up until early Monday morning when the Daily Mail dedicated a major portion of its front page and two entire inside pages in today’s paper.

On the front page is a close-up of the Duchess’s fingers with a box drawn around them, which clearly disproves the claim the tabloid trying to make.

At least the internet is having fun mocking the theory.

News story in UK; on Kate's fingers length, news priority pic.twitter.com/EY0O7UuicX — Prabin Bikram (@prabinLFC) March 12, 2018

"millennials are killing the print news industry"

"TWO PAGES ABOUT KATE'S FINGERS"

"sir maybe we should..."

"TWO. FUCKING. PAGES." pic.twitter.com/GKLXtVN4MW — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 11, 2018

Actually, if you examine Kate's fingers close up, they do look the same length. pic.twitter.com/8qVvjfnK14 — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) March 11, 2018

“I’ve got an idea: we could do a thing about the size of Kate’s fingers being all the same size”.

“They aren’t, though”.

“Prove it”.

“I’ve done a box round them and they don’t touch the same line”.

“We shall publish anyway”. pic.twitter.com/cMMDfUs51V — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 12, 2018

Or, more accurately: WHY ARE 75% OF KATE’S FINGERS A ROUGHLY SIMILAR LENGTH?



I won’t sleep now..... pic.twitter.com/Ft8aI5glXH — Karl Brophy (@KarlBrophy) March 11, 2018

“WHY ARE KATE’S FINGERS ALL THE SAME LENGTH?” pic.twitter.com/fHvMcQu9bO — Ricardo Autobahn (@ricardoautobahn) March 11, 2018