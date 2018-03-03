Why Oscar Attendees Will Be Wearing An Orange American Flag On Sunday

Now you’ll have an answer ready when your mom leans over during the Oscars and asks, “What’s that thing on that guy from that one movie?” In the same spirit as the Time’s Up pins that appeared at this year’s Golden Globes, People reports that some celebrities will be attending the Academy Awards with an orange anti-gun violence pin from Everytown for Gun Safety accessorizing their outfits. While the Wear Orange pin itself is not new (you can buy one of your very own on the organization’s website), the decision to sport them on Sunday is a gesture of support for the burgeoning sea change around gun control after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida last month.