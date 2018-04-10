12 Actual Jewish Rebellions

Photo: Stuart McClymont/Getty Images

Chag Sameach! Today, the Washington Post published a widely derided personal essay called “I am tired of being a Jewish man’s rebellion,” by a self-declared WASP named Carey Purcell who is mad that her past two Jewish boyfriends dumped her.

Dating her was, she believes, an act of Jewish rebellion: “their last act of defiance against cultural or familial expectations before finding someone who warranted their parents’ approval — perhaps the equivalent of a woman dating a motorcycle-driving, leather-jacket wearing ‘bad boy’ before settling down with a banker with a 9-5 job.”

In honor of Passover, in which Moses and his fellow Israelites rebelled against the Pharaoh’s tyranny and escaped from Egypt, here are 11 actual Jewish rebellions:

1. Bacon-cheeseburger.

2. Calling Leonard Cohen overrated.

3. Sleeping with a soldier on your Birthright trip.

4. Instagramming on the Sabbath.

5. Secret tattoo.

6. Dating Chris Evans.

7. Jew for Jesus.

8. Sandy Koufax refusing to play in the world series on Yom Kippur.

10. Working with Mel Gibson.

11. Preferring Frasier to Seinfeld.

12. The first Jewish-Roman war.

13. Marrying a Trump.