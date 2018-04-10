The Latest on the Cut

23 mins ago

Topless Protester Arrested at First Day of Cosby Retrial

The first day of the retrial against Bill Cosby started off with several protests, including one leading to the arrest of a topless woman.

12:00 p.m.

10 Pairs of Lustrous, Wedding-Ready Stud Earrings

From delicate pearl and diamond combinations to eye-catching blue topaz set in rose gold.

11:47 a.m.

Here’s Kerry Washington’s First Makeup Collection

You can buy her palettes now at Ulta.

11:36 a.m.

Rarely-on-Sale S’well Water Bottles Are 25 Percent off at Saks

The handsomest stainless-steel water bottles around.

11:28 a.m.

These Dainty, Everyday Flats From Coach Are 40 Percent Off

Because it’s almost show-your-ankles season.

11:23 a.m.

Here’s How Much Cardi B’s Butt Injections Cost

She told GQ she got them done in a basement apartment in Queens, by a woman who was later arrested for murder.

11:13 a.m.

Somebody Stole Yoko Ono’s $17,000 Rock

Toronto police have launched an investigation.

11:00 a.m.

I Think About This a Lot: The Sliding Doors in Sliding Doors

Sliding Doors is a perfectly light, frothy rom-com that shoves you down into a bottomless funk of self-doubt right after the credits.

11:00 a.m.

A Circus-Inspired Wedding in Brooklyn

For professional performers who met at an acrobats convention, getting married at the circus studio they run in Bushwick seemed like a natural choice.

10:31 a.m.

The Perfect Nanny Author on Why We Can’t Look Away From Domestic Horror Stories

Perfect Nanny author Leïla Slimani on the difference between French and American mothers — and why she’s not watching the New York nanny trial.

10:23 a.m.

Cynthia Nixon Delivers an Expert Burn to Andrew Cuomo

As she demonstrated in a new interview.

10:00 a.m.

Why Creating a Custom Wedding Gown Is Trickier Than You Think

And more expert advice from gown designer Danielle Frankel.

10:00 a.m.

Sasheer Zamata Loves the Smell of Your Stinky Body and Grass

“When you really love someone you don’t care if they stink.”

9:55 a.m.

Bethenny Frankel Says She Once Dated Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband!

“There’s a little sizzle there.”

9:53 a.m.

The Underrated Beauty of the ‘Micro-Romance’

When knowing you’re never going to see each other again only adds to the appeal.

9:37 a.m.

This Time, I’m Not Afraid to Give Birth

But getting here involved — involves — a lot of second-guessing.

9:25 a.m.

Justin Bieber Only Needs One Shoe

The pop star debuted a new look this weekend.

9:07 a.m.

Here’s What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want As Their Wedding Gift

They didn’t sign up for your typical wedding registry.

9:00 a.m.

9 Teary Moments From Real Weddings

Uncontrolled outpourings from grooms, bridesmaids, and one dapper 3-year-old who really didn’t like putting on his suit.

7:00 a.m.

Wedding Gowns That Have More Fun

Glamorous silk slips, a macramé maxi-dress, and other showstoppers with a ’70s spirit.