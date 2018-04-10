10 Pairs of Lustrous, Wedding-Ready Stud Earrings

When it comes to wedding accessories, stud earrings are a great way to add some sparkle without stealing the show. Here, ten of our favorite styles, from delicate pearl and diamond combinations to eye-catching blue topaz set in rose gold. And bonus: They all look expensive, but some of them actually aren’t.
Pearl-and-diamond Spaceship earrings
$910, Catbird
Imitation-pearl crawler earrings in rose-gold tone
$20, Betsey Johnson
Cubic-zirconia stud earrings in 18-karat yellow gold
$48, Crislu
Carolee crystal earrings in silver tone
$75, Macy’s
Kenneth Jay Lane cubic-zirconia earrings
$55, Shopbop
Diamond halo stud earrings in yellow gold
$1,300, Greenwich St. Jewelers
Champagne-citrine earrings in 18-karat yellow gold
$1,400, David Yurman
Diamond 3-Dot earrings in rose gold
$3,900, Anita Ko
Pomellato Topaz-and-diamond earrings in 18-karat rose gold
$9,350, Net-A-Porter
Peach-morganite-and-champagne-diamond earrings in rose gold
$650, Anna Sheffield
*This article appears in the summer 2018 issue of New York Weddings.