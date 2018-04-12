12 Wedding Bouquets Inspired by English Gardens

By
L-R: Gardenia Organic $365. Fleurs du Mois $300. À Votre Service Events $385. À Votre Service Events $390.

Add royal flair to your bridal bouquet by filling it with romantic sprays of roses, peonies, eucalyptus, and Queen Anne’s lace. Ahead, 12 of our favorite English garden bouquets that will give your look a Meghan Markle-worthy regal vibe.

Garden rose, lilac, gardenia leaf, Clooney ranunculus, Carno ranunculus, and Japanese lisianthus
Photo: Bobby Doherty
$300, The Little Glass Slipper
$300 at The Little Glass Slipper
Seeded eucalyptus, ranunculus, wild berry, green lisianthus, spider amaryllis, pink peony tulip, Polo rose, paperwhite, and succulents
Photo: Bobby Doherty
$300, Fleurs du Mois
$300 at Fleurs du Mois
Anemone, sweet pea, peony, tweedia, rose, ranunculus, astrantia, cham­elaucium foliage, rainbow and seeded eucalyptus, and asparagus fern
Photo: Bobby Doherty
$300, Sprout Home
$300 at Sprout Home
Peony, garden rose, ranunculus, blue tweedia, umbrella fern, grevillea, paperwhite, and Japanese lisianthus
Photo: Bobby Doherty
$385, À Votre Service Events
$385 at À Votre Service Events
Black scabiosa, amaranthus, daffodil, kangaroo-paw flower, lisianthus, tweedia, hypericum, eucalyptus, pussy willow, Italian ruscus, and rose
Photo: Bobby Doherty
$225, Rachel Cho Floral Design
$225 at Rachel Cho Floral Design
Ranunculus, garden rose, spray rose, paperwhite, hellebore, oncidium orchid, and eucalyptus
Photo: Bobby Doherty
$250, Florisity
$250 at Florisity
Ranunculus, paperwhite, spray rose, raspberry, amaryllis, and white tweedia
Photo: Bobby Doherty
$390, À Votre Service Events
$390 at À Votre Service Events
Blue thistle, hellebore, Queen Anne’s lace, umbrella fern, dusty miller, lisianthus, garden rose, and seeded eucalyptus
Photo: Bobby Doherty
$275, James Abel Events
$275 at James Abel Events
Garden rose, spray rose, snapdragon, sweet pea, tweedia, and seeded eucalyptus
Photo: Bobby Doherty
$365, Gardenia Organic
$365 at Gardenia Organic
Garden rose, ranunculus, sweet pea, lisianthus, jasmine, peony, and eucalyptus
Photo: Bobby Doherty
$300, Designs by Ahn
$300 at Designs by Ahn
Clooney and Butterfly ranunculus, lilac, poppy, rainbow eucalyptus, delphinium, stock, and dried branches
Photo: Bobby Doherty
$280, Tin Can Studios
$280 at Tin Can Studios
Garden rose, sweet pea, delphinium, rainbow eucalyptus, English ivy, and Queen Anne’s lace
Photo: Bobby Doherty
$225, Denise Fasanello Flowers
$225 at Denise Fasanello Flowers
*This article appears in the summer 2018 issue of New York Weddings.

