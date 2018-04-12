12 Wedding Bouquets Inspired by English Gardens

Add royal flair to your bridal bouquet by filling it with romantic sprays of roses, peonies, eucalyptus, and Queen Anne’s lace. Ahead, 12 of our favorite English garden bouquets that will give your look a Meghan Markle-worthy regal vibe.
Photo: Bobby Doherty
Garden rose, lilac, gardenia leaf, Clooney ranunculus, Carno ranunculus, and Japanese lisianthus
$300, The Little Glass Slipper
Photo: Bobby Doherty
Seeded eucalyptus, ranunculus, wild berry, green lisianthus, spider amaryllis, pink peony tulip, Polo rose, paperwhite, and succulents
$300, Fleurs du Mois
Photo: Bobby Doherty
Anemone, sweet pea, peony, tweedia, rose, ranunculus, astrantia, chamelaucium foliage, rainbow and seeded eucalyptus, and asparagus fern
$300, Sprout Home
Photo: Bobby Doherty
Peony, garden rose, ranunculus, blue tweedia, umbrella fern, grevillea, paperwhite, and Japanese lisianthus
$385, À Votre Service Events
Photo: Bobby Doherty
Black scabiosa, amaranthus, daffodil, kangaroo-paw flower, lisianthus, tweedia, hypericum, eucalyptus, pussy willow, Italian ruscus, and rose
$225, Rachel Cho Floral Design
Photo: Bobby Doherty
Ranunculus, garden rose, spray rose, paperwhite, hellebore, oncidium orchid, and eucalyptus
$250, Florisity
Photo: Bobby Doherty
Ranunculus, paperwhite, spray rose, raspberry, amaryllis, and white tweedia
$390, À Votre Service Events
Photo: Bobby Doherty
Blue thistle, hellebore, Queen Anne’s lace, umbrella fern, dusty miller, lisianthus, garden rose, and seeded eucalyptus
$275, James Abel Events
Photo: Bobby Doherty
Garden rose, spray rose, snapdragon, sweet pea, tweedia, and seeded eucalyptus
$365, Gardenia Organic
Photo: Bobby Doherty
Garden rose, ranunculus, sweet pea, lisianthus, jasmine, peony, and eucalyptus
$300, Designs by Ahn
Photo: Bobby Doherty
Clooney and Butterfly ranunculus, lilac, poppy, rainbow eucalyptus, delphinium, stock, and dried branches
$280, Tin Can Studios
Photo: Bobby Doherty
Garden rose, sweet pea, delphinium, rainbow eucalyptus, English ivy, and Queen Anne’s lace
$225, Denise Fasanello Flowers
*This article appears in the summer 2018 issue of New York Weddings.