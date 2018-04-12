The Latest on the Cut

21 mins ago

Woman’s Dismembered Torso Found in Brooklyn Park

The woman’s body was found in Canarsie Park on Monday night by a woman walking her dog.

12:12 p.m.

Bobbi Brown Is Now a Wellness Guru

The makeup mogul explains her career transition.

12:09 p.m.

Man Allegedly Robs Bank to Impress Taylor Swift

He reportedly threw some of the money he stole over her fence.

12:00 p.m.

12 Wedding Bouquets Inspired by English Gardens

Just like the one Meghan Markle might carry.

12:00 p.m.

How to Ask for a Raise

When to ask, what to say, and how to know what your work is worth.

11:44 a.m.

The Model Who Became a Hot-Sauce Entrepreneur

Meet Hawa Hassan, the brain behind Basbaas sauce.

11:20 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth Finally Makes a Trump Joke

She compared him to a noisy helicopter.

11:14 a.m.

Nina Garcia on the Anna Wintour Rumors and How to Dress Between Seasons

“She’s been an incredible force in this industry.”

11:08 a.m.

The Powerful Intimacy of Talking About Your Skin Online

When skin-care groups on Reddit, Slack, and Facebook lead to IRL friendships.

11:06 a.m.

Watch the Wild New Sofi Tukker Music Video for the Neon Hot Pants

The Spotify darlings got ready for their new album with sequins and jumpsuits in the desert.

11:00 a.m.

7 Things We Learned From Amal Clooney’s Vogue Interview

In addition to being an international human-rights lawyer, she loves sour candy and giraffes.

11:00 a.m.

A Charming Backyard Wedding in the Catskills

“People were traveling from all over. We didn’t want to spend a minute without them.”

10:54 a.m.

These Rarely-on-Sale Hunter Wellies Are on Sale

As April-showers season continues apace.

10:34 a.m.

CBS Executives Are Reportedly Panicking Over Impending Charlie Rose Exposé

The Washington Post is said to have a bombshell story in the works.

10:24 a.m.

7 Sex Workers on What It Means to Lose Backpage.com

The site provided them with a sense of safety, independence, and control.

10:21 a.m.

What’s Your Ridiculous Triple-Threat Career?

Find out with our handy generator.

10:11 a.m.

What It’s Like to Make a Million Dollars a Year

We asked a banker, a publicist, and an entrepreneur.

10:00 a.m.

It’s OK to Talk About Meeting on Tinder in a Wedding Speech

And more expert advice from speechwriter Victoria Wellman.

9:42 a.m.

Here’s Why the Obamas Aren’t Invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Donald Trump won’t be there either, for that matter.

9:37 a.m.

Wait — Vanderpump Rules Was Only in Playa del Carmen for 4 Days?!

This show is incredible in ways the mind can’t even comprehend.