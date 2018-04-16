16 Gift Ideas for Moms, Dads, and Discerning Grads

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

The goal: Find a relaxing and rejuvenating near-universal gift that mothers, fathers, and recent grads can all get behind.

The verdict: Since its debut last winter, Sojo Spa Club’s 90-minute Premium Korean body scrub ($135 at 660 River Rd., Edgewater, N.J.) is drawing New Yorkers across the Hudson, willingly. The treatment (unique to Sojo) begins with a hot-tub soak, followed by a full-body exfoliation during which an attendant uses specialized mitts to vigorously scrub every inch of you, sloughing away dead skin and unclogging pores. Part two is a wet massage with lavender oil and moisturizing milk, finished with a cucumber facial and hair wash. For those wary of the Edgewater address, there’s a free 40-minute shuttle bus from Times Square, and the skyline views from the spa’s outdoor infinity pool alone are worth the trip.

Cluster

In February, low-key-menswear shop Corridor (209 Mott St.) joined Nolita’s hip-dad-duds district.

Photo: Jason Lee

1. Corridor: Cerulean-blue linen button-up ($198); slightly faded herringbone khaki chinos ($195); a skinny, polka-dot, handmade-in-Brooklyn tie ($75).

2. Buck Mason (235 Elizabeth St.): Gray French-terry sweatpants ($88); short-sleeve henley ($45); long-sleeve denim shirt ($105).

3. Baldwin NY (199 Mott St.): Khaki, water-resistant mid-length trench coat ($395); camo anorak ($295); raw selvage-denim jeans ($225).

4. Noah (195 Mulberry St.): Tricolor suede oxfords ($298); striped rugby tee ($118); Italian-made pink seersucker jacket ($448).

Ask a Shop Clerk

On May 1, Williamsburg kitchenwares shop Whisk will open in the former Cook’s Companion location (197 Atlantic Ave.). Marketing manager Tux Loerzel shares the best gift for a cooking-obsessed parent.

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

“For a parent, I’d go with our soapstone pots ($68). They’re from Brazil, and they have a copper band along the outside. Like a Dutch oven — which we have plenty of as well, from $85 Lodges to pricier $340 Le Creusets — they’re great for making soups, stews, deep-fries, bread, or pots of beans. The stone is made of talc and magnesite, which means it can hold heat and cold temperatures longer than regular cookware, but it’s also just very impressive-looking. When people walk into the store, they often say, ‘What the hell is that? It’s so pretty.’ ”

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

Moving In

On May 22, Saks will launch Beauty 2.0, a full floor with 120 brands and 15 treatment rooms. Chief merchant Tracy Margolies talks the best gifts for new moms (611 Fifth Ave., second fl.).

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

“We recently began selling the Proenza Schouler Arizona fragrance (from $100), but I think the nicest gift would be a bunch of treatments: a lash extension at Blink Browbar (from $165), an appointment at the fragrance-personalization bar (from $365), a guided-meditation manicure ($30), a ‘remodelage’ massage meant to slim your body ($220). Nails, brows, lashes, massage: sounds like a perfect day to me.”

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

Cluster

In late March, heirloom-inspired customizable-jewelry brand Foundrae (52 Lispenard St.) opened in northeast Tribeca’s designer-gem division.

Photo: Jason Lee

1. Foundrae: Cigar bands printed with symbols like a lion for strength ($2,850) or an 8 for karma ($2,850); a gold-fly earring post ($895).

2. Ted Muehling (52 White St.): Amethyst drop earrings ($160); brushed-gold-plate earrings ($220); a simple rose-gold bracelet ($500).

3. Gillian Conroy (368 Broadway): A black-diamond engagement ring ($2,350); a Tahitian-pearl bracelet ($4,800).

4. Gurhan (160 Franklin St.): A dark-blue evil-eye ring ($1,250); gold-and-champagne-diamond tassel-drop earrings ($18,950).

Top Five

Five shop owners on their top gifts for graduates, from a glass tumbler to a leather folio case.

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

Helena Barquet, Coming Soon: “These boxes ($115) are very cool-looking and, bonus, they were designed to burn incense on their lid.”

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

Sarah McNally, Goods for the Study: “These Italian leather folios ($272) can start as a résumé holder for interviews and later be used in meetings.”

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

Ali Arain, BEAM: “Menu’s table lamps ($200) will help make a grad’s apartment more sophisticated — the integrated dimmer is great for ambience.”

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

Lauren Snyder, the Primary Essentials: “These tumblers ($6) are handsome and multipurpose — they can hold water, booze, even toothbrushes.”

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

Bethany Vogel, Home of the Brave: “When the city is being tough, crawling into luxurious bedding like our cotton blanket ($398) is very comforting.”

*This article appears in the April 30, 2018, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!