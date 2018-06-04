Here’s a Helpful Makeup Trick for Women of Color

Jackie Aina launched her makeup-centric YouTube channel in 2009 for one simple reason: She wanted to deliver beauty advice from a black woman’s perspective. Almost a decade later the beauty vlogging landscape is much more diverse and includes talented creators like Patricia Bright and Nyma Tang, the latter of whom teamed up with Dior Beauty ambassador Daniel Martin in a recent video.

In the video, the two swapped makeup tips and discussed beauty advice specific to women of color. Tang said buildable foundations are better because they help bridge the shade gap between her face and her chest (she explained that her face is about two shades darker than her chest). She recommended and applied NARS’s Natural Radiant Longwear foundation and M.A.C’s Matchmaster foundation to demonstrate how they seamlessly accomnodated her skin tone. Martin, on the other hand, offered an old-school trick he learned from Pat McGrath: Match your foundation shade to the color of your stomach.

Click the video below to dive into their conversation, and watch as Tang transforms from bare-faced to incredibly glam.

The products Tang used:

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear foundation

Dior Capture Totale

M.A.C Matchmaster foundation

M.A.C x Patrickstarrr Setting Powder

Beauty Bakerie Flour Power

M.A.C x Patrickstarrr Eyeshadow Palette

NYX Worth the Hype mascara

BareMinerals blush, “You Had Me At Merlot”

Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer Powder

Estée Lauder Set and Refresh

Dior Addict Lacquer Plump in 777 Diorly