A Cookie-Cutter Apartment, Transformed by Local Artisan Works

In her first solo residential project, Brooklyn-based designer Amber Rogers of Amber Rogers Design transformed a Boerum Hill three-bedroom high-rise apartment into a comfortable, dreamy home with meticulously curated pieces by local artisans.

Amber’s clients, Shashi Kumara and Arun Jayaram, a couple with two young children, knew they wanted their apartment to have a Brooklyn feel while also reflecting their Indian heritage. With this in mind, Amber introduced the couple to makers she loved from Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan. “Shashi and Arun are really down-to-earth people, but they also have children and appreciate quality,” Amber says. “So I just started taking them in a direction that I loved, and they loved it too.”

Amber has spent 15 years working professionally in the design industry. After graduating from Pratt in 2004, she went on to work in commercial, residential, and hospitality design, sharpening her eye for exclusive design and nurturing her ability to create a visceral experience through space.

For this project, in a newly constructed high-rise, she was really able to take her time on each interior detail. “I really appreciate something that is unique and not just big-brand design furniture, so I went to a lot of different shows and did my research. I just fell in love with all these artisans and their work,” Amber says. “I searched until I found my absolute favorite thing.”

In the living room, above, the central marble-cork-and-walnut coffee table is from Brooklyn-based Volk Furniture. An “erased pattern” rug delineates the space while an oversize lamp by Roll & Hill adds a spontaneous element. An OX Denmarq side table flanks the couch. The Kelly Wearstler marble sculpture, Poritz & Studio ceramic spheres, a Workstead floor lamp, the Bolia media unit, and the New Traditionalists bar cart offer artistic flourishes. The Chatwin lounge and ottoman is from Richard Wrightman studio.

