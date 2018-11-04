An Intimate Wedding at the Family Mountain House

Photo: Olli Studio

“We knew we wanted a barn wedding, something country,” says Martin Abcede, 29, a retail manager, who met Cindy Lin-Abcede, 28, when they were both associates at Uniqlo. Fortunately, the bride has an aunt and uncle with a house in the Catskills—they lent it for the occasion (and enjoyed the experience so much their home is now open to the public for events). Cindy mapped out the table arrangements, while Martin surveyed the land with their rescue dog, Momo. “She was the flower girl and ring bearer,” Martin says. Bales of hay served as seating for the ceremony, and later in the night the 50 guests chowed down on s’mores around a fire. The June weather worked in their favor, which was especially fortunate considering the couple had no backup plan for rain. “A tent,” Cindy notes, “would have thrown off the whole vibe.”

The Details

Dress: BHLDN

Suit: Indochino

Musician: Carl Culley

Caterer: Early Bird Cookery

Cake: Ceci Cela Patisserie

Flowers: Poppytree Floral Designs

Rings: Zales, James Allen

Photographs by: Olli Studio

*This article appears in the summer 2018 issue of New York Weddings.