Watch This Fashionable Tribute to Diana Ross and Aretha Franklin

A Peace Treaty is best known for their unique accessories like scarves and earrings created by female artisans around the world. And finally, after a decade in business, the Tel Aviv–born, Toronto-raised designer Dana Arbib is venturing into clothes. Arbib released her first collection of ready-to-wear for fall 2018 along with a creative video entitled “Midnight Woman in Harlem” directed by Akin Adebowale and Arie Esiri of Oxosi — an online retail site devoted to contemporary African design brands.

The video begins in a recording studio where women run the show — it’s a female-centric view on the ’70s with themes of black beauty and empowerment. Arbib pays homage to the likes of Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, and Diana Ross by imagining them as the most talented, fashionable band in music history. She also gives a nod to iconic film stars of the era like Pam Grier and Cleopatra Jones. The result? A group of stylish woman having a good time, creating art in silk pajamas, colorful button-downs and flowy robes.

Click above to watch the video and see the ’70s come alive in very fashionable way.