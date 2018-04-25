One of the Rape Lawsuits Against Russell Simmons Has Been Dropped

Russell Simmons will be facing one less sexual-assault lawsuit. In January, a documentary filmmaker named Jennifer Jarosik filed a $5 million lawsuit against Simmons, alleging that he lured her to his home with the promise of discussing a film project, and then raped her. (In an official response to the court filing earlier this month, Simmons claimed he had a consensual sexual relationship with Jarosik.) On Wednesday, Jarosik dropped her claim, and “the parties filed a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Simmons still faces another $10 million lawsuit for raping an unnamed accuser. He has denied all of the many sexual-misconduct claims made against him.