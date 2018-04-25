The Latest on the Cut

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Charlie Rose Will Reportedly Host a Show About Men Brought Down By #MeToo

In which he’d interview people like Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer.

Yesterday at 9:42 p.m.

New York City Will Soon Host the World’s Most Instagrammable Museum

It’s going to be a pepperoni-filled playground.

Yesterday at 7:56 p.m.

A List of Everything and Everyone Kanye West Has Mentioned on Twitter So Far

From Cardi B to Donald Trump.

Yesterday at 7:13 p.m.

Actress Allison Mack’s Friend ‘Taken Aback’ By Her Alleged Ties to Sex Cult

He said that Mack was “the type of person who had self-help books and recommendations.”

Yesterday at 6:35 p.m.

Keeping Up With Kanye: A Screenplay

Inspired by recent tweets.

Yesterday at 5:38 p.m.

One of the Rape Lawsuits Against Russell Simmons Has Been Dropped

He is still facing a different, $10 million suit from another accuser.

Yesterday at 5:11 p.m.

This Manicurist Made Me Want to Paint My Nails Slime Green

Talking to Madeline Poole about color puns and nail art.

Yesterday at 4:12 p.m.

Donald Trump Just Thanked Kanye on Twitter

The lovefest continues.

Yesterday at 4:03 p.m.

How Scientists Invented a Test to Measure Hurt Feelings

“We found social pain could be as strongly felt as physical pain.”

Yesterday at 3:47 p.m.

Kim Defends Kanye’s Tweets: ‘He’s Actually Out of the Sunken Place’

Though she doesn’t agree with all his Trump opinions.

Yesterday at 3:43 p.m.

Police May Have Finally Arrested the Golden State Killer

There’s been a major break in the case of the notorious serial killer and rapist.

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

Check Out a Sustainability Fair in Brooklyn This Weekend

Featuring organic ice cream, natural-wine tastings, and more at 99 Scott.

Yesterday at 3:21 p.m.

Yeezy Is a Billion-Dollar Genius Unicorn Soon to Be a Decacorn

According to Kanye West.

Yesterday at 3:19 p.m.

Sylvie Chantecaille Is a Skin-Care and Animal Champion

The matriarch of Chantecaille hung out with Andy Warhol on an inflatable couch.

Yesterday at 2:46 p.m.

Drop Everything and Meet Your New Favorite Curl Cream

For soft, smooth ringlets that stay fresh for days.

Yesterday at 2:37 p.m.

Decium CEO Brandon Truaxe Calls for Help in a New Troubling Instagram Post

He begged followers to dial 911.

Yesterday at 2:34 p.m.

Inside the Misogynistic Philosophy Behind the Toronto Killer’s Attack

Before Monday’s attack, Alek Minassian wrote that the “Incel Rebellion has already begun.”

Yesterday at 2:22 p.m.

Leslie Jones Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Jennifer Lopez Perform

She closed out the evening at the Time 100 gala.

Yesterday at 2:19 p.m.

How I Get It Done: Shark Tank Star Barbara Corcoran

The real-estate mogul loves Nicki Minaj, outsources all of her work email, and says the best stress relief is yelling at her husband.

Yesterday at 1:43 p.m.

How Women Filmmakers Get It Done: A Live Event With the Cut

Join us this Friday night in New York.