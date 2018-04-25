The Latest on the Cut

21 mins ago

One of the Rape Lawsuits Against Russell Simmons Has Been Dropped

He is still facing a different, $10 million suit from another accuser.

5:11 p.m.

This Manicurist Made Me Want to Paint My Nails Slime Green

Talking to Madeline Poole about color puns and nail art.

4:12 p.m.

Donald Trump Just Thanked Kanye on Twitter

The lovefest continues.

4:03 p.m.

How Scientists Invented a Test to Measure Hurt Feelings

“We found social pain could be as strongly felt as physical pain.”

3:47 p.m.

Kim Defends Kanye’s Tweets: ‘He’s Actually Out of the Sunken Place’

Though she doesn’t agree with all his Trump opinions.

3:43 p.m.

Police May Have Finally Arrested the Golden State Killer

There’s been a major break in the case of the notorious serial killer and rapist.

3:26 p.m.

Check Out a Sustainability Fair in Brooklyn This Weekend

Featuring organic ice cream, natural-wine tastings, and more at 99 Scott.

3:21 p.m.

Yeezy Is a Billion-Dollar Genius Unicorn Soon to Be a Decacorn

According to Kanye West.

3:19 p.m.

Sylvie Chantecaille Is a Skin-Care and Animal Champion

The matriarch of Chantecaille hung out with Andy Warhol on an inflatable couch.

2:46 p.m.

Drop Everything and Meet Your New Favorite Curl Cream

For soft, smooth ringlets that stay fresh for days.

2:37 p.m.

Decium CEO Brandon Truaxe Calls for Help in a New Troubling Instagram Post

He begged followers to dial 911.

2:34 p.m.

Inside the Misogynistic Philosophy Behind the Toronto Killer’s Attack

Before Monday’s attack, Alek Minassian wrote that the “Incel Rebellion has already begun.”

2:22 p.m.

Leslie Jones Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Jennifer Lopez Perform

She closed out the evening at the Time 100 gala.

2:19 p.m.

How I Get It Done: Shark Tank Star Barbara Corcoran

The real-estate mogul loves Nicki Minaj, outsources all of her work email, and says the best stress relief is yelling at her husband.

1:43 p.m.

How Women Filmmakers Get It Done: A Live Event With the Cut

Join us this Friday night in New York.

1:37 p.m.

How to Be a Tiny Bit Better at Group Workout Classes

Unleash your inner competitive monster.

1:25 p.m.

Miss Universe Recommends Throat Punching Only in Life-Threatening Situations

On throat punching, navigating the minefield of social media, and what it’s like to tell people “I’m Miss Universe.”

1:12 p.m.

Meditation Advice for the Anxious and Distracted

A guide for varying levels of commitment.

12:48 p.m.

Hey, Have You Heard About This Show, The Americans?

I started watching it five years late, and I’m newly obsessed.

12:15 p.m.

Yara Shahidi on What She’s Learned From Her Mom

The two star in a special Mother’s Day video for Tory Burch.