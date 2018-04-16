This Fashion Documentary Looks Really Intense

The highly anticipated Alexander McQueen documentary McQueen will premiere this Sunday, April 22, at the Tribeca Film Festival — and the teaser looks pretty intense. Created by the award-winning director-producer Ian Bonhôte and filmmaker Peter Ettedgui, the film chronicles the designer’s “tortured but inspired” life through interviews with close friends and family members. It spans McQueen’s entire career, from his earliest days in the atelier to the peak of his professional life in the ’90s to his final years designing, before his suicide in 2010. The documentary shows recovered pieces from the McQueen archives, intimate backstage moments during Fashion Week, and footage from his most legendary shows.

Watch the teaser above ahead of the film’s premiere this weekend.