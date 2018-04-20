A Glam Rock Cross-Body That Will Add Life to Any Outfit

As we await the Alexander McQueen documentary, McQueen, coming out on April 22, the British couture brand has released a new bag shape for its pre-fall 2018 collection. Inspired by the famed McQueen Four Ring Clutch, the new Jeweled Satchel features four rings adorned with sparkling Swarovski crystals and the McQueen skull, along with an adjustable strap.

At $2,190, this bag is no bargain, but you can fit all of your essentials — a phone, wallet, sunglasses, and lip gloss — in one place, as opposed to the Four Ring Clutch, which only might be able to fit your phone, if anything.

The perfectly rectangular bag is made of smooth calfskin leather and comes in four sumptuous colors: black, bone, dark purple, and dark rose. While I’m partial to the dark rose color, all of these hues will add a luxe touch to your look.

