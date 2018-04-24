Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

In a newly resurfaced YouTube video, actress Allison Mack, who was arrested last week for reportedly recruiting women to be sex slaves in NXIVM, praises the alleged sex cult.

First reported by Fox News, the YouTube video is titled “Allison Mack Q&A — You Asked, I Answered,” and dates back to October 6, 2013. Seated in a verdant garden with jazz music playing in the background, the former Smallville actress starts off the 13-minute long video by professing the mark she wants to leave on the world.

“I want to be remembered for my joy,” she says. “I want to be remembered for the way I impacted people. I want to be remembered as a woman who was honest and true and joyful.”

It’s pretty dark, considering Mack was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and forced labor charges on April 20 — just under a month after NXIVM founder, Keith Raniere, was arrested and charged with sex trafficking. While NXIVM reportedly started out as a “self-help” organization, a New York Times investigation from October 2017 exposed that the women who were involved were referred to as “slaves,” and subject to ritual humiliations and brandings.

After talking about her ideal legacy, she raves about her experience in JNess, a NXIVM-affilliated “women’s empowerment group.”

“Working for JNess is the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “It’s the most challenging because it consists of working with a group of people who are interdependent. No one is ever punished or told that they’re wrong or they’re bad.”

She then, after extensively praising JNess, turns the conversation back to herself, and reveals her personal heroes outside of the alleged sex cult: Lena Dunham and Miranda July, the latter who inspired her to live “without any fear.”

While it appears that Mack never publicly reached out to Dunham to recruit her to JNess, she did once ask her to “start a club,” which, hmmm…