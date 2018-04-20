The Most Powerful Scenes From April’s National Walkout Day

Photo: Jim Young/Getty Images

In March, exactly one month after 17 people were killed in a horrific school shooting in Florida, students across the U.S. walked out of class during National Walkout Day in protest. The second walkout protest was held on Friday — the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in which 13 people were murdered. “We’re protesting congressional, state, and local failures to take action to prevent gun violence,” the event’s official website reads. “America is the only country in the world where so many people are killed by guns, and yet our leaders do nothing about it.”

The same morning, there was a shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, in which a student sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle. But despite that terse reminder of the horrors of gun violence, students still banded together in more than 2,000 events to stand up for school safety and call for an end to guns on campus. Here are some of the most powerful moments.

Empty chairs representing the lives lost at Columbine:

Students flooded their school’s football field:

Students in Tampa, Florida walk out of class as part of more than 2,000 events nationwide aiming to pressure lawmakers over gun reform. https://t.co/3aibt03fs5 #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/6UytoVWwR0 — ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2018

Some even spelled out “SOS”:

Arizona high school students spell out "SOS" during gun violence walkout https://t.co/qPOsxXsC0y pic.twitter.com/ceCKLApflR — The Hill (@thehill) April 20, 2018

Those who couldn’t participate because of the Friday shooting in Ocala still protested from their classrooms:

My students were unable to participate in #NationalSchoolWalkout today because there was a shooting at a school 8 miles away. We spent the day in lockdown. #enough pic.twitter.com/5uGtEu5qo3 — gas station nachos (@starsinmargins) April 20, 2018

Many students laid on the ground for “die-ins”:

Hundreds of students pouring into Washington Square Park to perform a die in for the #NationalSchoolWalkout #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/UxYF2dG7Ky — Kyle O'Leary (@tkocreative) April 20, 2018

Some used their walkout time to help people register to vote:

I spent today participating in the #NationalSchoolWalkout and helped make change in my community by helping others register to vote! hbu??? pic.twitter.com/9V5lfmgfXq — Em:) (@emilykilbourne) April 20, 2018

Students ensured their voices were heard:

Protesters used their voices to fight the National Rifle Association:

High schoolers showing up in downtown St. Louis for a #NationalSchoolWalkout rally. They’re loud, shouting “the NRA has got to go!” pic.twitter.com/ncSXdAyPNe — Ryan P. Delaney (@rpatrickdelaney) April 20, 2018

Many wore orange in solidarity, including students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:

We need love, trust and compassion to solve this we can’t each other as Democrats or Republicans but as Americans of the same flesh, blood and love. We will only get through this working together. #NationalSchoolWalkout great photo by @EmileeRose pic.twitter.com/XWed5FjDp3 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 20, 2018

People also gathered at the White House in protest:

Young people have gathered in front of the White House. Not a sound, as names of gun violence victims are read aloud... #ENOUGH #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/z7u8hI9U6s — Generation Progress (@genprogress) April 20, 2018

Some banded together in large groups:

Walkout in Detroit goes as far as the eye can see. #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/6js4g7d1aa — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) April 20, 2018