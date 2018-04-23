Becca’s Tangerine Highlighter Gives the Perfect Summery Glow

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

When any highlighter enthusiast talks shop, they always, without fail, mention Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighters. The high-end creamy powder highlighters are at the top of several beauty must-have lists (for good reason) and the makeup brand just gave us another reason to dip into our checking accounts. Becca just released a limited-edition Dreamsicle highlighter.

This one looks sweet, but it’s not for the faint of heart. Inside the compact is a swirl of a peachy tangerine shade mixed with specks of gold and vanilla pearl, sort of like the ice cream. Becca showed this highlighter on a range of skin tones, and it looks great on those with medium and dark skin. If you’re pale or fair skinned, this might not be the highlighter for you, depending on how peach and bronzed you want to look. On darker skin, though, it shows up golden and not ashy like many other pastel, holographic, and colorful highlighters tend to do.

This marks another recent move by Becca to make more highlighters for those with deep skin tones. If making your cheeks look like a juicy peach isn’t ideal, but you still want to find a way to make the highlighter work, you can always dampen a brush and use it as a metallic eyeliner or eye shadow instead.

The Dreamsicle shade comes in a special silver and white compact and is available now at Sephora. If it’s anything like Becca’s other limited-edition highlighters and palettes, it’ll sell out fast.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.