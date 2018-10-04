Becca Cosmetics just released a lip gloss line that will have you singing the Lil’ Mama anthem, which just so happened to drop ten years ago this month. Becca’s new Glow Gloss line has ten new shimmery shades to get your lips “poppin.’”

The gloss is thick, but not goopy. It glides on smoothly and leaves a conditioning formula behind that’s as nourishing as a balm and as pigmented as a lipstick. They’re also all as shimmery as a highlighter, which is fitting since all ten Glow Gloss shades were inspired by Becca’s popular highlighters and blushes, nearly all of which have a reflective, pearly look. To make your lips look fuller, Becca recommends layering one of their creamy pressed highlighters in the center of your mouth and on top of the gloss.

There are five nudes, including a rich bronze Chocolate Geode shade, which looks even darker than Becca’s deepest highlighter of the same name, and will actually look like a nude on those with deep skin tones. The other nude shades include Champagne Crème (soft gold), Opal (natural pink), Rose Gold (coppery rose), and Rose Quartz (cool pink). The rest of the lip glosses are more bold and vibrant. Dahlia is a rich berry, Foxglove is a muted plum, Camellia is a petal pink, Snapdragon is a rosy pink, and Tigerlily is a tropical coral shade that would be best worn sipping cocktails under a cabana or at your locker à la Lil’ Mama.

All ten Glow Gloss shades are available now from Becca Cosmetics.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.