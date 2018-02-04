Behind the Scenes of Kaia Gerber’s Latest Marc Jacobs Campaign

Photo: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Few perfumes smell so clearly like Teen Spirit than Daisy by Marc Jacobs. The scent and its iconic daisy-printed bottle have been a staple since 2007. But now, the brand is reviving the fragrance for Gen-Z, and putting Gen-Z model Kaia Gerber at the center of the campaign. The new perfume, Daisy Love, smells like cloudberry, daisies, and driftwood. It’s currently available for pre-order.

Gerber has been the face of Daisy for a year now, and recently shot the new video for Daisy Love. The campaign shows three models, including Gerber, frolicking around on a beach wearing daisy chains (thematic) and white dresses.

“I grew up on the beach and was always in the ocean, so I felt really in my natural habitat,” Gerber said of the shoot. Go behind-the-scenes in the clip below.