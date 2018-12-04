The Latest on the Cut

10:00 a.m.

Watch Gayle King Grill Paul Ryan About Women and Minorities

“I don’t feel very celebratory. I feel excluded.”

10:00 a.m.

Forget Bridal Boot Camp With These 7 Non-Workouts

If you’re among those who believe there are shortcuts to fitness, the city is teeming with treatments aimed at firming you up.

9:35 a.m.

5 Eye-Cream Tips for Mark Zuckerberg

Mr. Zuckerberg, you’ve been asked a lot of questions this week. Here are some answers.

9:09 a.m.

Tristan Thompson Booed at First Game Since Khloé Kardashian Cheating Scandal

The basketball player has recently been accused of cheating on Khloé Kardashian.

9:00 a.m.

The Mom Who Used to Think Using a Gestational Carrier Was Extreme

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

9:00 a.m.

A Joyous Wedding That Was All About Family

“Our families waited so long for us to get married; they were so happy for us,” says the groom.

7:43 a.m.

Glossier to Build Second Permanent Store Outside of New York

Complete with a special area to take selfies.

7:00 a.m.

What It’s Like to Know You’ll Be on Antidepressants for Life

The assumption that medication is meant to be used on a short-term basis is potentially harmful.

7:00 a.m.

These Bridal Headpieces Are More Interesting Than a Veil

Gauzy millinery and intricate flower clips make for timeless, less-expected headpieces.

7:00 a.m.

Social Media Helped Me Connect With My Husband in a Way I Couldn’t in Real Life

I struggle with the non-verbal cues of flirting. On the internet, that’s never an issue.

Yesterday at 10:27 p.m.

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Reportedly Making Bachelorette Party Plans

In one of her favorite vacation spots.

Yesterday at 7:30 p.m.

Ancient Crustaceans Died Out Because of Their Massive Male Genitals

According to the first study to link “sexual selection with actual extinction.”

Yesterday at 6:53 p.m.

Trump Signs Destructive Anti-Trafficking Bill Into Law

Sex workers have said the law, known as FOSTA, will threaten their ability to do their jobs safely.

Yesterday at 6:36 p.m.

Let Me Lead You Through the Darkness of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Grab a flashlight!

Yesterday at 5:56 p.m.

Trump’s Judicial Nominee Says Planned Parenthood Kills ‘150,000 Females a Year’

Wendy Vitter once linked birth control to “violent death.”

Yesterday at 5:36 p.m.

Artist Explores Complex Relationship between Black Women and Luxury Clothing

Jamea Richmond-Edwards examines the complex relationship between black women and luxury clothing in an exhibition in New York City.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Everything to Know About This Megachurch Pastor’s Sexual-Misconduct Scandal

The evangelical leader denied allegations but still resigned yesterday.

Yesterday at 5:19 p.m.

School District Arms Teachers With Tiny Baseball Bats to Stop Shootings

Today, in exercises in futility.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

President Grumpy Pants Uses Food and TV to Make Himself Feel Better

Relatable.

Yesterday at 5:10 p.m.

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Is the New Face of John Frieda

Veronica Lodge is taking over the hair-care industry.