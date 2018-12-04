These Bridal Headpieces Are More Interesting Than a Veil

Headpieces from Genevieve Rose Bridal and David’s Bridal. Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Gauzy millinery and intricate flower clips make for timeless, less-expected wedding-day accessories.

Faux-leather floral clip with crystals
Faux-leather floral clip with crystals
$100, David’s Bridal
$100 at David’s Bridal
Aimee Fascinator of Stiff French Lace
Aimee Fascinator of Stiff French Lace
$633, Genevieve Rose Bridal
$633 at Genevieve Rose Bridal
Philip Treacy OC 469 headband
Philip Treacy OC 469 headband
Request pricePhilip Treacy
Request price at Philip Treacy
Ca&Lou Portofino crystal headband
$155, YOOX
Ca&Lou Portofino crystal headband
$155, YOOX
$155 at YOOX
Flower and tulle hair comb
Flower and tulle hair comb
Request priceDavid’s Bridal
Request price at David’s Bridal
Benoît Missolin Seville headband
$42, Begg & Co.
Benoît Missolin Seville headband
$42, Begg & Co.
$42 at Begg & Co.
Miu Miu pink crystal buckle headband
$391, Farfetch
Miu Miu pink crystal buckle headband
$391, Farfetch
$391 at Farfetch
Wedding Belles New York 'Mary Beth' hair comb
$125, Nordstrom
Wedding Belles New York ‘Mary Beth’ hair comb
$125, Nordstrom
$125 at Nordstrom
Johanna Ortiz San Miguel Allende headpiece
$750, Moda Operandi
Johanna Ortiz San Miguel Allende headpiece
$750, Moda Operandi
$750 at Moda Operandi
*A version of this article appears in the summer 2018 issue of New York Weddings.

