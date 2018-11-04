An Easy Way to Put a Personal Touch on Your Wedding Invitations

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Try one of the latest in calligraphic typefaces to give your invites that hand-lettered look.

Sweet Invitation Co. (top image)

“Maya & William,” from $519 for a suite of 100, at sweetinvitationco.etsy.com.

Venamour

Custom invitation, from $2,800 for a suite of 100, at venamour.com.

Pineapple Street Designs

“Floral Sketch” in teal, from $1,500 for a suite of 100, at pineapplestreetdesigns.com.

Greenwich Letterpress

“Nolita,” from $1,149 for a suite of 100, at greenwichletterpress.com.

Sweet Invitation Co.

“Kati Gold Laurel Monogram,” from $519 for a suite of 100, at sweetinvitationco.etsy.com.

Katie Fischer Design

“Samantha & Daniel,” price upon request, at katiefischerdesign.com.

Greenwich Letterpress

“Frankie,” from $1,149 for a suite of 100, at greenwichletterpress.com.

*This article appears in the summer 2018 issue of New York Weddings.