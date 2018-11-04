An Easy Way to Put a Personal Touch on Your Wedding Invitations

Try one of the latest in calligraphic typefaces to give your invites that hand-lettered look.
Sweet Invitation Co. (top image)
“Maya & William,” from $519 for a suite of 100, at sweetinvitationco.etsy.com.
Venamour
Custom invitation, from $2,800 for a suite of 100, at venamour.com.
Pineapple Street Designs
“Floral Sketch” in teal, from $1,500 for a suite of 100, at pineapplestreetdesigns.com.
Greenwich Letterpress
“Nolita,” from $1,149 for a suite of 100, at greenwichletterpress.com.
Sweet Invitation Co.
“Kati Gold Laurel Monogram,” from $519 for a suite of 100, at sweetinvitationco.etsy.com.
Katie Fischer Design
“Samantha & Daniel,” price upon request, at katiefischerdesign.com.
Greenwich Letterpress
“Frankie,” from $1,149 for a suite of 100, at greenwichletterpress.com.
*This article appears in the summer 2018 issue of New York Weddings.