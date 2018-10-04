What 9 Women Think of the New Fancy Scrunchies

Wearing this scrunchie was a bittersweet experience. On the one hand, it made me feel and look amazing, but on the other, it made me realize how empty my life was before the scrunchie.

In the dark, pre-scrunchie days, I mostly used hair clips, because I have fine hair that’s easily damaged by regular hair ties. The clips were fine, but my hair fell out of them a lot and they’re not that cute. This scrunchie looked great and it was made out of silk, so it was like a silk pillowcase-to-go holding my hair securely without breaking it. Plus, when I used it to pull my hair up into a a high ponytail, the scrunchie made my ponytail so bouncy, I could easily smack people in the mouth with it when they walked to close to me. Any hair accessory that doubles as a weapon is a winner in my book.

In short, I am a Scrunchie Girl now, and I am never going back.