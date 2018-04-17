Behold: The Prettiest Spring Hair Accessories

If you’ve already mapped out your spring dye-job and nail color plans, it’s time to move on to something equally important: hair accessories! This season, there are a number of playful options to choose from. Are you a ponytail person? Scrunchies have returned, and hair cuffs amplify the look of ho-hum low ponies. Want your hair away from your face? Scarves and elaborate headbands ran aplenty on the runways last fall. But wait, there’s more! Below, six pretty hair accessory ideas for this spring.

Scrunchies Are Back!

Seen at: Mansur Gavriel, Balenciaga.

Last fall, the much-maligned accessory returned to the runways — and into our hearts. Jazz up a ponytail or a half-up, half-down style with one of these soft elastics (the Cut staff is already obsessed). And unlike Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, you won’t have to travel to Switzerland to find the perfect pouf.

Upgraded Ponytails

Seen at: Chanel, Lanvin, Ulla Johnson.

Instantly elevate a low ponytail with one of these statement hair ties — think of them as jewelry for your hair. While it’s true that hairstylist Sam McKnight used a vacuum to construct the sleek ponytails at Chanel, no household appliance is required to assemble these.

Barrettes for Grown-ups

Seen at: Dries van Noten, Versace, Simone Rocha.

Here’s an idea: Slide a slim barrette right next to your part, so that it sits perpendicular to your forehead. It will mimic Dries van Noten’s dainty Swarovski part without the hassle, glue, or expense. Alternatively, try Versace’s gold barrette for a bit more panache; it’s one of the cheapest Versace gets on the market.

Chic Headbands

Seen at: Miu Miu, Dolce & Gabbana.

Don’t fall victim to the rookie mistake of placing a headband too close to your forehead. Instead, slide it an inch or two away from your hairline. The result is an updated, sophisticated silhouette. And if you want to score a few beauty bonus points, fasten your hair in a low ponytail like the models at Miu Miu.

Modern Scarves

Seen at: Veronica Beard, Temperley London.

Don’t know how to wrap a scarf? No problem! These pre-tied scarves will help you cheat.

Fancy Bobby Pins

Seen at: Maki Oh, Sally LaPointe.

Bobby pins are easy to overlook, but a few spring shows breathed life into the old accessory. Criss-cross them into little “nests,” like on the models at Maki Oh, or stack a handful in a row, à la Sally LaPointe. Or come up with your own pattern: the sky’s the limit!

