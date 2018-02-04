Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

After nine years of what we’ve collectively decided was one of the most loving marriages of all time, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have announced that they are separating. Everyone online is devastated.

What was it about this couple’s relationship that felt so pure? Perhaps it had to do with how Tatum drunkenly serenaded her while wearing nothing but Ugg boots, his underwear, and a sombrero at 2 a.m., or the way Dewan gave him that aggressive, Magic Mike-style lap dance to Pony on national TV. Whatever it was, people loved that couple’s love, so when news broke they were separating, Twitter was flooded with distraught tweets.

me seeing channing tatum and jenna dewan splitting up after nine yeas pic.twitter.com/sUpzk3iNTT — justin (@JUSTlNW) April 3, 2018

I'm too upset about Channing and Jenna to function. I loved those two so much together. — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) April 3, 2018

Right now hearing about Channing Tatum and Jenna Breaking up.... pic.twitter.com/IOsTzkCr6L — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 3, 2018

If Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's marriage can't survive after she gave him a Magic Mike strip tease to Pony on national television, then I have lost all faith in love. — Zana Huber (@zanahuber) April 3, 2018

Me processing this Channing and Jenna breakup news for the next week pic.twitter.com/HCYhJYPYcD — Brett S. Verg-BECCA 🌹 (@BrettSVergara) April 3, 2018

I’m glad we’re all comfortable admitting that we are legitimately upset about Channing and Jenna. Look at us. We are tender and open-hearted and we are not above this. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) April 3, 2018

If Channing Tatum and Jenna can separate and Beyoncé can be cheated on, I have no hope for my future love life. — Twilight™ (@Twilight_Alexx) April 3, 2018

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are breaking up. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time. — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 3, 2018

There were, however, a handful of refreshing Twitter users who instead responded with horniness because *air horn* Channing is single.

Ladies running for Channing Tatum like pic.twitter.com/zLXJPgdKQ3 — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) April 3, 2018

Did you hear that? That’s the sound of millions of women getting on the treadmill upon hearing word that Channing Tatum is single again. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 3, 2018

Kim was just cheering while looking at her phone... I asked what was up and she said Channing Tatum is single. 😕 — MATT and KIM (@mattandkim) April 3, 2018

finding out Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are separating and all hope for love is lost...but then realizing Channing is single pic.twitter.com/onavjGxxv7 — care-uh (@CaraHenahan) April 3, 2018